Ford sworn in as Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner

With friends and family in attendance, Russ Ford was sworn in Tuesday morning as Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner by County Judge Duane Peters.

Ford, a Republican, won the election to fill the last two years of the late Sammy Catalena’s four-year term representing the eastern Brazos County precinct. Ford expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and encouraged his constituents to contact him and introduce themselves.

“It almost seems unreal,” he said after his first meeting as a commissioner. “This is something I’ve wanted to do for so many years. I’m really excited about serving with this court.”

Ford, 62, cited his decades of experience with management and construction of civil engineering projects throughout his campaign, and he said Tuesday that transportation issues will be among his highest priorities as he settles into the role. He said he’s also setting up meetings with county government department heads to learn as much as possible and “get up to speed.”

“I’ve already had people in the county reach out and call me since I was elected,” Ford said. “Part of a commissioner’s job is to deal with people’s problems and be an advocate or liaison.”

