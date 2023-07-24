The Department of Transportation Bryan District will hold a meeting Thursday to take public comment on the proposed widening of F.M. 1179.

The meeting will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Brazos Center and comments must be received on or before Friday, Aug. 11.

According to TxDOT, the plan would widen the two-lane roadway to a four-lane roadway with two lanes in each direction with a raised median between them.

Roundabouts also would be installed at Coyote Run Road, Merka Road and Steep Hollow Road intersections along with pedestrian and bicycle accommodations along the length of the project, according to TxDOT.

More details and information can be found on TxDOT’s website.