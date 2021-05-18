 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flash flood watch issued through Thursday morning
0 comments

Flash flood watch issued through Thursday morning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the Brazos Valley, including Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison and Washington counties, through Thursday morning.

Rain chances are in the forecast through Sunday across the region, with the National Weather Service expecting thunderstorms on Tuesday with heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rainfall totals could reach 8 inches throughout the week, with some areas getting up to 10 inches, according to Shel Winkley, KBTX’s chief meteorologist.

Watch now as drag boat racers compete at Lake Bryan.

Damaging wind is the main concern in the area, Winkley said, but hail and the possibility of a tornado can’t be ruled out.

The National Weather Service’s West Gulf River Forecast Center said the storm moving through the region this week will generate runoff and flooding in rivers across Central Texas, including the Brazos and Trinity rivers.

The Brazos River Authority on Monday removed its Stage 1 drought status designation from Lake Somerville due to recent rainfall. The agency said in a release that the lake’s reservoir is storing water within the flood pool and is expected to remain above the drought trigger for an extended period of time.

Lake Somerville had been in a Stage 1 drought status since mid-March.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mystic Aquarium gets 5 Beluga whales from Canada

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Solar farm coming to Grimes County
Local News

Solar farm coming to Grimes County

The solar farm and accompanying 59-megawatt battery storage system, which Enel Green Power expects to have operational by the end of this year, is being constructed south of Iola in the northern part of the county. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert