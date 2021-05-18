Flash flood watch issued through Thursday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the Brazos Valley, including Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison and Washington counties, through Thursday morning.

Rain chances are in the forecast through Sunday across the region, with the National Weather Service expecting thunderstorms on Tuesday with heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rainfall totals could reach 8 inches throughout the week, with some areas getting up to 10 inches, according to Shel Winkley, KBTX’s chief meteorologist.

Damaging wind is the main concern in the area, Winkley said, but hail and the possibility of a tornado can’t be ruled out.

The National Weather Service’s West Gulf River Forecast Center said the storm moving through the region this week will generate runoff and flooding in rivers across Central Texas, including the Brazos and Trinity rivers.

The Brazos River Authority on Monday removed its Stage 1 drought status designation from Lake Somerville due to recent rainfall. The agency said in a release that the lake’s reservoir is storing water within the flood pool and is expected to remain above the drought trigger for an extended period of time.

Lake Somerville had been in a Stage 1 drought status since mid-March.