Flag memorial at Brazos County Health Department to honor those who have died from COVID-19

Volunteers will place hundreds of white flags outside the Brazos County Health Department office on Friday in honor of those who have died from COVID-19.

Community members will have the chance to honor friends and family members by tying a blue ribbon with the individual’s name to a flag.

The event, coordinated by personnel from the Texas A&M University Health Center for Population Health and Aging's Connect for Health project, is set for 1 to 5 p.m.

The Brazos County Health Department is at 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan.