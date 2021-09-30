Five COVID-related deaths make September deadliest month for virus in Brazos County; active cases reach record high

September has become the deadliest month for COVID-19 in Brazos County with six virus-related deaths reported on Thursday, making it 51 deaths reported in the county this month.

Brazos County health officials also reported 345 new COVID-19 cases among county residents Thursday as the county’s number of active cases reached a new high for the third straight day.

The latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19 were a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s, health officials said. Three of them were hospitalized, officials said. To date, 326 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

About 25 percent of the deaths in Brazos County that were reported in September actually occurred in September, according to a health district spokesperson. This is due to different factors, such as where the person died, how the death was reported, and if the death was reported directly to the state and then the county, which causes a longer reporting process from the county.