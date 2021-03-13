Five Brazos County locations getting COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

Five Brazos County locations will receive COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, including the Brazos Center vaccine hub, which plans to administer 5,000 first doses and 3,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.

According to Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart, appointments on the county’s new website, brazoshub.com, will open for all eligible area residents at 10 a.m. each Friday; appointments for next week were still available on the website as of 9 p.m. Friday for adults over 50 and adults of any age with certain medical conditions.

This week, 13 Brazos County locations received doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, including Baylor Scott & White — College Station, which is in the midst of inoculating 1,200 school district staff members from Bryan and College Station. Those 13 locations did not receive doses for next week in the state allotment announced Friday by the Texas Department of State Health Services. In a press release, DSHS said vaccine partners should expect low allocations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the next two weeks as production ramps up.