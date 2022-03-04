First week of Dabrett Black murder trial wraps up

When Harrup first met Black as a new soldier at Fort Stewart, he said Black was “outgoing and lively,” and was very “professional” while also cracking a few jokes while on duty. In the seven months Harrup spent on his last deployment, he said he noticed behavioral changes in Black that had occurred gradually.

“He went from fun loving to anything and everything could set him off, and when I say anything and everything I mean even just saying his name could set him off,” Harrup recalled.

After being discharged in 2011, Harrup said he had trouble transitioning to civilian life. Harrup testified that every soldier has some form of PTSD and that it’s only a matter of severity; he personally has flashbacks when he smells oil and salt. Though he has sought help from Veterans Affairs, Harrup said he became frustrated with how long it took to schedule an appointment and having to explain his situation to a new doctor every time. His primary support was his military family.