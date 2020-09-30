First-time candidates face off for Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner's seat

“I’m uplifted,” Ford said of being a first-time candidate. “I’m enjoying this — it’s a good experience, being part of this process.”

For Ford, transportation and road concerns are a high priority, and said he hopes the court would have him serve as the liaison to the Brazos County Road and Bridge Department.

“I live in the county, so it’s important to me, and I think to people who live out in the county, that we continue to improve our roads and bridges,” Ford said.

“Our mobility and our planning for our future growth in Bryan-College Station is really important,” Ford continued. “A big part of our long-term planning is to work closely with TxDOT and the county and cities to prepare us for future growth.”

Ford brought up recent funding challenges for the Brazos County Health District that led to forced cuts, and he said the county should prepare financially to be ready for now-unknown challenges that may lie ahead.