First semester for Bush School's Washington, DC, site deemed a success

Twelve students are taking summer classes, and enrollment “will at least double that, if not more, in the fall.”

Silveria is a former superintendent, or president, of the U.S. Air Force Academy. The program officially opened in January, and Silveria described the first six months as “eventful,” listing the January storming of the U.S. Capitol, a couple of snowstorms, the April announcement of the Derek Chauvin murder verdict, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and, most recently, swarms of cicadas.

“It’s been exciting, but it certainly took a little bit of work to get through the semester,” he said. “The students hung in there, with the faculty supporting them.”

In their respective interviews, Welsh and Silveria also noted that as the pandemic wanes in the U.S. and travel increases, the D.C. building also will serve as hub for Aggies living in or visiting the area. Both leaders said the location bolsters A&M community members’ ability to connect with policymakers, innovators and other leaders.