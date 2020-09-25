First round of COVID-19 data from Texas school districts released

According to the data, Bryan reported 10 new cases over the past week: six students in the early education to third grade category, three students in grades 7-12 and one staff member. The source of infection for all 10 new cases was listed as unknown.

Since the start of the school year, Bryan has seen a total of 33 cases with 18 students and 15 staff members contracting the virus. The source for all 33 cases were listed as unknown. The breakdown of total student cases was seven in early education to third grade, two in grades 4-6 and nine in grades 7-12.

In College Station, there were nine new cases: one student in early education to third grade, two at the 4-6 grade level, three in grades 7-12 and three staff members. The source for all nine cases are listed as unknown.

In total, College Station has seen 25 cases since the start of school with 19 students and six staff members testing positive. The source for each one was listed as unknown. The breakdown of total student cases was five in early education to third grade, five in grades 4-6 and nine in grades 7-12.

Bryan’s enrollment is listed as 15,508. College Station’s reported enrollment is 13,531.