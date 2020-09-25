First round of COVID-19 data from Texas school districts released

This week, the state released the first round of COVID-19 data reported by public school districts throughout the state.
The state-level data was released Wednesday with the district-specific data posted on Thursday. Moving forward, the information collected by the Texas Education Agency is expected to be released each Wednesday on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.
During the Sept. 8 Bryan school board meeting, Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Barbara Ybarra said, the districts are expected to report the data to TEA each Monday by the end of the day.
The district-level data shows new cases broken down by staff and students in three categories based on grade and total cases in the same categories. All of the data is self-reported by public school districts throughout the state. Private schools are not included.
The total cases represent all cases reported in the district since July 27, and the new cases are those reported in the previous week. In Thursday’s report, the new cases span Sept. 14 to Sept. 20. The spreadsheet also includes a “source of infection” component where districts can report if the spread took place on campus, off campus or if the source is unknown.
Because of the lag between the district’s report on Monday and the posting on Wednesday, the website states, some of the data might differ from local releases that have more updated information.
According to the data, Bryan reported 10 new cases over the past week: six students in the early education to third grade category, three students in grades 7-12 and one staff member. The source of infection for all 10 new cases was listed as unknown.
Since the start of the school year, Bryan has seen a total of 33 cases with 18 students and 15 staff members contracting the virus. The source for all 33 cases were listed as unknown. The breakdown of total student cases was seven in early education to third grade, two in grades 4-6 and nine in grades 7-12.
In College Station, there were nine new cases: one student in early education to third grade, two at the 4-6 grade level, three in grades 7-12 and three staff members. The source for all nine cases are listed as unknown.
In total, College Station has seen 25 cases since the start of school with 19 students and six staff members testing positive. The source for each one was listed as unknown. The breakdown of total student cases was five in early education to third grade, five in grades 4-6 and nine in grades 7-12.
Bryan’s enrollment is listed as 15,508. College Station’s reported enrollment is 13,531.
In the state, the DSHS reports there have been 3,445 positive student cases and 2,850 positive staff cases. During the first week of school there were an estimated 1.1 million students enrolled in public schools throughout the state. The staff count for the 2019-2020 school year was 800,078.
The school district data by state and by district can be found at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/schools/texas-education-agency.
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.