First phase of Downtown Bryan quiet zone to be completed next year

Downtown Bryan is moving closer to less noisy days as work on the area’s quiet zone continues to progress.
Many downtown railroad crossings will see safety improvements in the coming years so that the area can become a quiet zone, which means trains would not be able to sound their horns when approaching crossings in Downtown Bryan.
There are two sets of tracks that run through the city — an easterly set that runs north and south and another that enters the city from the west before turning south near 28th Street and Bryan Avenue. The quiet zone will go from North Sims Avenue to South Main Street for the former tracks and then from West 28th Street to West Pease Street on the latter tracks.
Construction on the first phase of the project, which is around the easterly set of tracks, is in full swing. Graduate Civil Engineer Rachel Gaddis said that construction of phase one likely will be done in spring 2022. City Engineer Paul Kaspar had estimated in June that the first phase would be done by December. Gaddis said the new timeframe is due to permit related delays.
“It is important that the community understands that there are many steps required to establish a quiet zone,” Gaddis said in a Monday email to The Eagle. “We must complete all necessary improvements within the extent of the quiet zone and have the work inspected before the [Federal Railroad Administration] is able to officially establish the quiet zone.”
The construction contractor, Brazos Paving Inc, is putting four new medians and three new islands at East 28th Street and East 26th Street. This will change traffic patterns as people enter and leave Carnegie Alley. The city is encouraging people to think “right in, right out” when they approach the alley between East 28th and East 26th Streets because it will not be safe to turn left as people enter and exit the alleyway.
Work on East 24th Street began Aug. 20. Improvements at East 29th Street, such as the addition of medians, sidewalks, striping, crossing arms and signage, will come later in the first phase.
The second phase of work will include construction at North Sims, West 29th, South Bryan and West 28th, among other streets. Phase three will include work at the Groesbeck Crossing.
Phase two and three of the project are currently in design. Gaddis said that the city is looking to meet with Union Pacific Railroad within the month to finalize the approval for the designs for phase two and start the permitting process. A bid on the phase two construction contract will be made this winter. The timeline for phase three is dependent on a response from Union Pacific regarding submitted design work.
The $5.6 million quiet zone project’s completion date is unknown, Gaddis said, since there are many variables outside the city’s control.
“We estimate it will be about three to four years until the establishment of the quiet zone,” her email reads. “While this may feel too long for some, we encourage the community to be excited because the work has begun and each day we are one step closer to a quieter and safer Downtown Bryan.”
Go to bryantx.gov/quietzone to learn more about the project, including a detailed schedule of work.