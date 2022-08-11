First Mexican Baptist Church of Bryan celebrates 100 years in the community this weekend

One hundred years ago, on Aug. 15, 1922, the Rev. Guillermo Ibarra developed Primera Iglesia Bautista Mexicana de Bryan, or First Mexican Baptist Church of Bryan.

Leaders in the church have placed pictures of the founding congregation and other members from throughout the years on the walls of the church to commemorate the milestone anniversary.

“For us, it’s very personal because we’re the fourth generation in the church,” Betty Martinez said. When the church was established, her and her siblings’ great-grandfather was named the first treasurer and deacon of the church. Their grandfather and father also served as treasurers of the church. Her brother, Rev. Moses Herrera, served as pastor of the church for 10 years, from 1989 to 1999 and was part of the 70th and 75th anniversary celebrations. “So that’s why I say it’s very, very personal for us.”

Martinez said several people who were members of the church but have moved away over the years, are returning to Bryan to celebrate the church’s 100th year.

“I have really thoroughly enjoyed everybody. It’s a big family,” said 90-year-old Maria Medina Yandell, who officially became a member in 2005 and whose brother was a deacon at the church. “It’s just a small congregation, but we are united.”

The celebration will happen throughout the weekend. On Saturday, a “Hallelujah” concert will be held at 4 p.m., followed by a light supper at 5 and a concert of singing and testimonies at 6. On Sunday, the service will begin at about 10:45 a.m.

“We can say, up to this 100 years, God has helped us, and he will continue to help us,” Martinez, 75, said. “We just need to go on. There’s not a stopping point.”

She said Bryan was a stopping place for Ibarra, the establishing pastor of the church, who was born in Matamoros, Mexico, in 1876; however, there is not a stopping point for the church.

In a historical document used to get a historical marker, Martinez wrote that Ibarra came to Texas in 1890 at the age of 14 before moving to Bryan with his family in 1911. He joined First Baptist Church a few years later and realized his family was the only one with a Spanish last name.

First Baptist Church was pivotal, she said, at helping Ibarra create a church specifically to serve the Mexican Baptist population in Bryan, writing in the document used to obtain the historical marker that it was the first Spanish-speaking church in the community.

The church opened with a congregation of about 50 people, meeting in a white rent house on Parker Street, Martinez said. In 1954, she said, the church moved from the Parker Street house to its current location on the corner of N. Sims Avenue and W. 16th Street in Bryan.

Martinez said she remembers the January day when the congregation broke ground on the current church site.

“All the little ones, we were over there because it was so cold, but my daddy was one of the trustees, so he was the one who was digging the holes, so we saw him doing that digging,” she said. “I remember all that. Good memories.”

She wrote in the historical marker submission that she was 7 years old at the time, and likely did not know the significance of the day, but knew their church had a new location.

This year, Martinez said, the church has between 25 and 35 people on any given Sunday. The church also has welcomed members of a local Methodist Church after their building was damaged during the 2021 winter ice storm.

Martinez and her sister, 73-year-old Polly Spencer, have been going to the church all their lives, along with their eight siblings, and Spencer said she remembers walking to the church from their house. They walked both when it was on Parker Street and also after it moved to its current location, laughing as she remembered the time they left their youngest brother at the church after he had fallen asleep in a pew.

Martinez said members of the church have gone on to achieve post-secondary degrees and enter careers in education, the medical field, business and the church. Others went on to join the military and work in state and federal government departments.

“I always told my students, be productive people,” she said.

The church has bilingual services, and Martinez and Spencer said the church is where they learned Spanish, becoming bilingual themselves. When they were in school, they said, the youth at the church attended Bowie Elementary School or Ibarra Elementary School, which opened in 1935 and has since been replaced by Ibarra Park; however, students were not allowed to speak Spanish at school.

Yandell, 90, said some of her children still do not speak Spanish because they could not speak it at school.

The congregation continues to host bilingual services, Vacation Bible School and Sunday School and a Christmas Eve drama. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the church to hit pause on a few of their usual offerings, but they hope to bring them back this year and next.

“The main thing is we are together; we are happy,” Martinez said. “We do what we service. We worship the Lord. We contribute. Three times a year we have what we call “Week of Prayers” — state, the U.S. and foreign missions, and we contribute to those.”

Rev. Julian Silva has served as pastor of the church since 2001 and described it as “an oasis” for Christians in the Bryan community.

“Primera Iglesia Bautista was the first Hispanic church in this area and continues to serve the Hispanic community in Bryan/College Station, and now has become a bilingual ministry to every race,” he wrote for the historical marker documentation. “Primera continues to move on to greater things that the Lord has designed for her.”

Martinez said she expects the church to receive a historical marker in the next year, and she hopes the congregation grows, but emphasized the desire to maintain quality congregants over a specific number.

“I really want the church to continue, if it’s the Lord’s will,” Spencer said. “We want it to continue to 150. We won’t see it, but we would hope there are children and kids that have learned already to be able to continue.”