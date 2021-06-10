 Skip to main content
First Financial Bank to build new College Station location
First Financial Bank to build new College Station location

First Financial Bank has announced it will build a new office in College Station at the corner of Harvey Mitchell Parkway South and Texas 6.

First Financial Bank logo

The bank’s new location will be 15,000 square feet and will feature a teller line, safety deposit boxes, a deposit-taking ATM, and five drive-thru lanes with a wider lane designed for large trucks.

“We certainly are excited to enhance our branch experience for our customers,” said Tim Bryan, chairman of the board of First Financial Bank, Bryan-College Station region, in a release. “This new location delivers easier access to our customers and future customers and provides the best location in Bryan/College Station. In addition to traditional bank services, we are proud to offer a complete array of mortgage loan and trust services.”

