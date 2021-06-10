First Financial Bank to build new College Station location

First Financial Bank has announced it will build a new office in College Station at the corner of Harvey Mitchell Parkway South and Texas 6.
The bank’s new location will be 15,000 square feet and will feature a teller line, safety deposit boxes, a deposit-taking ATM, and five drive-thru lanes with a wider lane designed for large trucks.
“We certainly are excited to enhance our branch experience for our customers,” said Tim Bryan, chairman of the board of First Financial Bank, Bryan-College Station region, in a release. “This new location delivers easier access to our customers and future customers and provides the best location in Bryan/College Station. In addition to traditional bank services, we are proud to offer a complete array of mortgage loan and trust services.”