 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Financial Bank promotes Nora Thompson to CEO
0 comments

First Financial Bank promotes Nora Thompson to CEO

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
First Financial Bank logo

First Financial Bank has announced the promotion of Nora P. Thompson to chief executive officer of the bank's Bryan-College Station region.

Thompson replaces Ivan Olson, who retired this summer.

"Nora is a proven leader with expertise in the banking industry and a great love for the Bryan-College Station market," said F. Scott Dueser, chairman, president and CEO of First Financial Bankshares Inc. "She is well respected by our customers and the community, and we know she will do a fine job in leading the bank into the future."

Thompson has more than 30 years of experience in financial services and mortgage industries in Bryan-College Station.

"I have been very fortunate to work with Ivan Olson and Tim Bryan all of these years and I appreciate how they have prepared me for this new position," said Thompson. "We have an outstanding team of professional bankers who will continue to bring the best in customer service to our customers and the community."

Firefighters from across the state traveled to Brayton Fire Training Field for the 92nd annual TEEX Municipal Fire School, and invited the public to the annual Public Firefighting Demonstration Night. Guest instructors at the fire school fought controlled live fires on various props to demonstrate the skill and teamwork needed in firefighting.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert