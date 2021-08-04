First Financial Bank promotes Nora Thompson to CEO

First Financial Bank has announced the promotion of Nora P. Thompson to chief executive officer of the bank's Bryan-College Station region.

Thompson replaces Ivan Olson, who retired this summer.

"Nora is a proven leader with expertise in the banking industry and a great love for the Bryan-College Station market," said F. Scott Dueser, chairman, president and CEO of First Financial Bankshares Inc. "She is well respected by our customers and the community, and we know she will do a fine job in leading the bank into the future."

Thompson has more than 30 years of experience in financial services and mortgage industries in Bryan-College Station.

"I have been very fortunate to work with Ivan Olson and Tim Bryan all of these years and I appreciate how they have prepared me for this new position," said Thompson. "We have an outstanding team of professional bankers who will continue to bring the best in customer service to our customers and the community."