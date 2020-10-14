First day of early voting draws nearly 3,500 to Brazos County polling places

The longest lines and wait times in the county appeared to be at Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan, about a mile northwest of the Brazos County Administration Building.

Hancock and voters at Galilee attributed the long wait time there to the presence of only four voting machines. Hancock said that one more machine would be installed there by 8 a.m. today, and that five machines would be the most that could fit inside the church due to COVID-19-related distancing guidelines.

“We’ve had plenty of people say that that doesn’t make any sense — ‘You’re expecting a lot of people, so why not put a lot of machines?’ — and we can, but we can’t social distance, and that’s part of our emergency action plan to keep people safe as they vote,” Hancock said.

Emma Kate Wimberly, a 21-year-old senior at Texas A&M, got in line at Galilee Baptist Church at 9:30 a.m. and cast her ballot right at noon. After she voted, Wimberly described the poll workers as “very efficient” and noted that there were several more machines when she voted March 3 at the MSC.

“While the wait time was less than optimal, especially as a busy college student, I know how important voting is, and I was willing to sacrifice a few hours of my week to make sure my voice was heard,” Wimberly said.