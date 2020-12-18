First COVID-19 vaccine arrives in College Station

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station received 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday afternoon, marking the first doses to arrive in the Brazos Valley.
About 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored at a temperature of minus-95 degrees Fahrenheit, have been delivered to hospitals and health centers around the state this week, with more on the way in the coming days.
In an interview with The Eagle in front of the medical center Thursday afternoon, Baylor Scott & White Regional President Jason Jennings said that staff based in College Station and Brenham would be vaccinated beginning this morning, and that the arrival date of the vaccine would be a day long remembered in the fight against the coronavirus. He said a variety of staff members would be vaccinated, and that employees were strongly encouraged — but not required — to do so.
“It’s an exciting day, not just for Baylor Scott & White but also for the greater Brazos Valley community,” he said. “Our plan is to administer the 975 doses that we received by Christmas.”
Baylor Scott & White — College Station is so far the only Brazos Valley health center to receive Pfizer vaccine doses; CHI St. Joseph and other health centers are expecting doses to arrive in the coming weeks. Moderna’s vaccine received an endorsement from an FDA panel Thursday and final approval is expected today, according to reporting from the Associated Press.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are two-dose vaccines, with Pfizer vaccinations taken 21 days apart and Moderna vaccine doses administered 28 days apart.
“As we receive more doses of the vaccine, we will follow further state guidelines and stand ready to vaccinate those they deem necessary at the next step and the next step. We’re here to serve,” Jennings said.
Local experts have noted in recent weeks that the COVID-19 vaccine efficacy rates of about 95% are considerably higher than flu shot efficacy rates.
Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that Texans should expect to see “widespread distribution” of COVID-19 vaccines by March, according to the Texas Tribune.
“It’ll still be weeks, perhaps months, before it is absolutely available to anyone who chooses to have it, and also in the meantime we need to continue the kinds of things that have gotten us this successful so far,” Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt said at a Thursday press conference.
Jennings said health care workers and residents and staff members of assisted living facilities are in the first tier of distribution as outlined by state officials.
Asked by The Eagle to outline the plan to vaccinate state residents in more rural areas, Jennings said that at first, vaccinations must take place at Baylor Scott & White’s main location, but that will change over time.
“Currently, when we receive the vaccine to the hospital, we’re required to keep the vaccine here on-site. As we get more vaccines and the state mandates a plan where we can start vaccinating in the general community, we won’t just serve Brazos County — we’ll serve the entire Brazos Valley,” Jennings said.
“It’s a personalized decision if you want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Baylor Scott & White follows the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the FDA, and we’re strongly encouraging our health care workers to take the vaccine,” he added. “I would strongly encourage folks of age, folks of color, whomever, to talk to their local health care provider and get his or her opinion to help them make that decision.”
Jennings said that as vaccines begin to be administered, following best health practices such as mask wearing and distancing will continue to be important in the fight to mitigate the spread of the virus. He also urged the use of virtual means of communication during the holidays as another means of flattening the COVID-19 curve.
“In this holiday season, we all want to be around our loved ones and our families, but please, as much as possible, keep those gatherings as small as possible,” Jennings said.
