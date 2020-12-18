First COVID-19 vaccine arrives in College Station

“Currently, when we receive the vaccine to the hospital, we’re required to keep the vaccine here on-site. As we get more vaccines and the state mandates a plan where we can start vaccinating in the general community, we won’t just serve Brazos County — we’ll serve the entire Brazos Valley,” Jennings said.

“It’s a personalized decision if you want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Baylor Scott & White follows the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the FDA, and we’re strongly encouraging our health care workers to take the vaccine,” he added. “I would strongly encourage folks of age, folks of color, whomever, to talk to their local health care provider and get his or her opinion to help them make that decision.”

Jennings said that as vaccines begin to be administered, following best health practices such as mask wearing and distancing will continue to be important in the fight to mitigate the spread of the virus. He also urged the use of virtual means of communication during the holidays as another means of flattening the COVID-19 curve.

“In this holiday season, we all want to be around our loved ones and our families, but please, as much as possible, keep those gatherings as small as possible,” Jennings said.