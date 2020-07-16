The filing period for some Bryan and College Station city council seats open Saturday and run through Aug. 17.
Since city offices are closed the first two days filing opens, the first applications will be accepted Monday. Election day is Nov. 3.
Eligible candidates must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and a qualified Texas voter. College Station candidates must have been a city resident for at least one year before election day. In Bryan, candidates must have resided in the city for six months, or in the single member district if running for a single member district seat on council, immediately preceding the deadline for filing.
Bryan
Greg Owens’ single-member District 3 seat and Mike Southerland’s single-member District 4 position will be on the November ballot for full three-year terms.
Candidate packets are available in the Bryan City Secretary’s Office in the Bryan Municipal Building, 300 South Texas Ave., Room 302, or can be sent via email. After the filing deadline, a city press release states, an orientation session for candidates will be conducted.
For more information, contact Bryan City Secretary Mary Lynne Stratta at 979-209-5002 or mstratta@bryantx.gov.
College Station
Place 1 Councilman Bob Brick announced this month that he is running for reelection in November.
Linda Harvell’s Place 3 seat, John Nichols’ Place 5 spot and the currently vacant Place 4 also will be on the ticket. Place 1 is up for a two-year term, places 3 and 5 are up for four-year terms, and Place 4 will be for an unexpired one-year term.
Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra Jr. will face off in the November special runoff for Place 4.
Candidates may pick up an application packet at the City Secretary’s Office inside College Station City Hall or email City Secretary Tanya Smith at tdsmith@cstx.gov for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.