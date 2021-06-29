Fireworks safety remains important this Fourth of July

The Fourth of July holiday is a time for celebrations, food, fireworks displays and, local officials say, safety.
Area residents looking to mark the holiday with their own displays of color and sparkle are encouraged to do so legally and safely.
Fireworks stands opened Thursday and have the option to remain open through midnight Sunday. Those looking to purchase fireworks for personal use should read and follow the directions when setting off fireworks, and buy from reliable sellers and stands, officials said.
It is illegal to discharge fireworks in Bryan, College Station and other area cities. In Bryan, it is also illegal to possess, store or sell fireworks, including sparklers.
According to a post written by College Station Fire Department spokesman Stuart Marrs for the city’s blog, sparklers cause the most injuries and can burn at 1,200 degrees, about six times hotter than boiling water. As an alternative to giving children sparklers, he suggested using glow sticks, confetti poppers or bubbles.
An article on the city of Bryan’s website also suggests using noise makers or red, white and blue Silly String.
Anyone who uses fireworks should have water nearby through a hose or in a bucket. People should not try to relight a “dud,” but should instead wait 15 to 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water. Fireworks should never be shot into a metal or glass container and always used outside.
Marrs’ blog article states any fireworks should be used in an area clear of buildings and vehicles.
People are encouraged to light only one firework at a time, and fireworks should never be shot at or aimed at people or animals.
Marrs suggested animals, especially those sensitive to loud noises, should be kept inside in a place where they feel safe and comfortable.
People igniting fireworks should wear eye protection, and used fireworks can be disposed of by soaking them in water to cool them down and then putting them in a trash can.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks cause an estimated 19,500 fires in the U.S. each year, and about 28% of those are reported on the Fourth of July. Fireworks were also the reason for an estimated 9,100 fireworks-related injuries in emergency rooms in 2018, the association says.
The two most common injuries are to hands and fingers or legs. Other common injuries are around eyes, the head, face or ears, and arms.
The National Fire Protection Association said 44% of all fireworks injuries reported around the Fourth of July were related to burns.
Anyone using grills should also stay with the grill during the preheating and cooking process, Marrs told WTAW ahead of last year’s celebrations. Grills and fire pits should be used a minimum of 10 feet away from homes, apartments or other buildings and anything flammable.
A chance of rain remains in the forecast through the weekend, National Weather Service meteorologist Amaryllis Cotto said.
There were no burn bans in the Brazos Valley as of Monday that would prevent people from using fireworks outside city limits.