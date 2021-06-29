Fireworks safety remains important this Fourth of July

Marrs’ blog article states any fireworks should be used in an area clear of buildings and vehicles.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People are encouraged to light only one firework at a time, and fireworks should never be shot at or aimed at people or animals.

Marrs suggested animals, especially those sensitive to loud noises, should be kept inside in a place where they feel safe and comfortable.

People igniting fireworks should wear eye protection, and used fireworks can be disposed of by soaking them in water to cool them down and then putting them in a trash can.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks cause an estimated 19,500 fires in the U.S. each year, and about 28% of those are reported on the Fourth of July. Fireworks were also the reason for an estimated 9,100 fireworks-related injuries in emergency rooms in 2018, the association says.

The two most common injuries are to hands and fingers or legs. Other common injuries are around eyes, the head, face or ears, and arms.

The National Fire Protection Association said 44% of all fireworks injuries reported around the Fourth of July were related to burns.