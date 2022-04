A fire damaged Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan on Sunday.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. and was under control within about 30 minutes.

The restaurant's Facebook page said firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading but the business would be closed until further notice.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire and no one was inside the building.

No injuries were reported, and the extent of damage to the restaurant was not immediately known.