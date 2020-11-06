Fifty people indicted by Brazos County grand jury

• In addition, the grand jury indicted a College Station man who was arrested in August on charges he had multiple images of child pornography stored on his phone.

According to College Station police, a search warrant was executed Aug. 13 on 33-year-old Clayton Jermaine Curry’s cellphone. Police said Curry admitted he used the device to view child pornography.

Curry was indicted on three counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $75,000 bond.

• The grand jury also elected to indict a Bryan man who was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in April.

Bryan police said in an arrest report that Jordan Alexander Gonzalez, 20, rammed his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle with his pickup during a high-speed chase just after 7 p.m. on April 19.

The woman told police she briefly lost control of her vehicle after being hit from behind and nearly hit multiple vehicles, according to the police report.

The woman’s sister and her two children were in the car, the report states.