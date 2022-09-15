 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fiestas Patrias parade, festival set for Sunday afternoon in Downtown Bryan

  • 0

Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan/College Station will host its annual parade and street festival between noon and 9 p.m. Sunday in Downtown Bryan.

The parade will line up on Sandy Point Road and make its way down William J. Bryan, beginning at noon, and make its way into Downtown Bryan where the street festival will begin at 1 p.m. on William J. Bryan between 20th and 23rd Street.

Live music, traditional Mexican food, craft booths, children’s activities and mariachi performances will be part of the free event.

For more information, contact Alma Villarreal at 979-575-2910.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert