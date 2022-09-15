Fiestas Patrias parade, festival set for Sunday afternoon in Downtown Bryan

Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan/College Station will host its annual parade and street festival between noon and 9 p.m. Sunday in Downtown Bryan.
The parade will line up on Sandy Point Road and make its way down William J. Bryan, beginning at noon, and make its way into Downtown Bryan where the street festival will begin at 1 p.m. on William J. Bryan between 20th and 23rd Street.
Live music, traditional Mexican food, craft booths, children’s activities and mariachi performances will be part of the free event.
For more information, contact Alma Villarreal at 979-575-2910.