Field at Travis Park to be renamed

One of the Travis Park fields in Bryan will soon bear Parks and Recreation and Facilities Director Linda Cornelius’ name, honoring her for her ongoing service as she battles cancer.

Dozens of city employees, including many from the Parks and Recreation Department, applauded when the council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to adopt a resolution to name a field in Cornelius’ honor.

Though Cornelius was unable to attend the meeting, her daughter, Jenny Arnold, went with her husband, Clint Arnold, on Cornelius’ behalf.

Arnold said Cornelius is honored by the council’s decision, and has remarked that it would be wonderful if her grandson, Arnold’s son, one day gets to play on the field.

“She has a passion and drive for the field of parks and recreation and for citizens and especially youth sports, which has been her charge across the state,” Arnold said. “I know this means a lot. It’s highly appropriate. I could go on and on but there are not enough hours, as many of you know, to honor someone such as her and all the things that she has done.”

Construction to improve the Travis Little League Fields is still ongoing and should be complete around the end of the summer, rather than by May as was previously anticipated City Engineer Paul Kaspar said.