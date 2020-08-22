Fewer Bryan-College Station students taking buses to school this year

As Bryan and College Station schools opened for the 2020-2021 school year, buses resumed their routes — but with a fraction of their normal ridership.
In Bryan, Director of Transportation Warren Lanphier reported 5,938 students were registered to ride a school bus for the start of the year Thursday. Last year, the district mailed 9,700 routes to students.
The College Station school district had 2,400 registered bus riders for its first day Tuesday, Superintendent Mike Martindale said during the Aug. 18 board meeting.
College Station’s Director of Transportation Hector Silva said the district typically has between 4,000 and 4,300 riders and saw actual ridership between 40% and 50% of that. Per grade level, he estimated the buses had 25% elementary students, 35% intermediate and middle school ridership and about 50% of their typical high school numbers.
Both directors said the decreased ridership helps allow for social distancing on the full-size buses that can seat between 70-plus elementary school students.
During the first two days of school, Lanphier said, the bus with the highest number of riders had 26 students, which is nearly 50% lower than the 74 students registered to ride the bus.
That was a pattern seen throughout the routes with a fraction of the registered riders choosing to ride.
Silva said College Station buses during the first week had fewer than the 48-student goal the department put in place to allow for social distancing.
Both directors said they will adjust routes as needed to help maintain social distancing among the students.
Both directors said buses are being cleaned between trips and every night, so students are loading a clean bus.
“In the morning, they get a bus that was disinfected the night before by a crew,” Lanphier said, describing the disinfection process that is mirrored in College Station. “And then they’ll run their morning elementary run. Then, they’ll disinfect at their elementary school, and then they’ll go and do their secondary run. And then they’ll disinfect after that secondary run.”
Lanphier and Silva said the bus drivers use a hospital-grade disinfecting spray during these cleanings and spray down high-touch areas, such as the front and back of seats and handrails. At the bus barn, the district uses an electrostatic spray to more thoroughly disinfect the buses.
“We go through every bus every morning and every afternoon after they’re done with their route,” Silva said.
Every student is required to use hand sanitizer as they enter the bus, and neither director heard of many problems with students not wearing their mask. Students in all grades in College Station are required to wear a mask. Bryan requires students in third grade and older to wear a mask and highly recommends younger students wear a mask or face covering also.
As drivers identify their regular riders, Lanphier said, students could get assigned seating to help with contact tracing. Until students have designated seats, the district can use the cameras in the buses to help with contact tracing as needed
Bus riders in College Station had previously had assigned seating, Silva said, and that will continue this year.
Both districts have plans in place to address driver shortages due to quarantine requirements, but said it is a situation they are trying to avoid.
“If we get COVID within here, it would be pretty devastating for us if we had a half a dozen people get it,” Lanphier said, adding the department has already dealt with a few cases before the start of school. Silva said it would be detrimental to services if multiple drivers were unavailable due to quarantine, especially because the Texas Department of Public Safety has said it will be two to three months before it will begin allowing people to test for their commercial driver’s license.
“It used to take about a month to have a person off the street come in and say ‘I want to be a bus driver,’” he said. “We would train them, they would test, and they’d be ready to go. So now with a two- to three-month lag time, there are no quick fixes if I lose a big chunk of employees.”
In some cases, it might require buses running multiple routes or other employees who are licensed to drive a bus stepping in to do so.
Lanphier said all students were home by about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, and Martindale said during the Aug. 18 board meeting the last bus arrived at the bus barn at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Both said there were few instances of students getting on the wrong bus that were addressed.
“For a first day, that’s pretty good,” Lanphier said. “Obviously, three years ago, we had kids getting home after 8, and last year I think we had as late as 6:45. I think this year it was down closer to 6:15, and the majority of them were home by 5:30. That’s pretty good, considering we have some long routes out there with all of our rural kids. It was a good first day.”
