Where Blake Zeitman grew up in Connecticut, festivals celebrating Italian heritage were commonplace.

When Zeitman moved to Bryan-College Station, though, he couldn’t believe there wasn’t a single Italian festival in a community with strong Sicilian and Italian roots.

So Zeitman came up with the idea to put one together himself. And thus, the inaugural Festa Italiana was born. The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Bryan on Main Street between William J. Bryan Parkway and West 24th Street.

“There’s definitely an Italian community here that I’ve always known about and this was just kind of my way to bring that out in the open and enjoy and celebrate that culture with everyone in town,” said Zeitman, owner of Zeitman's Grocery & Deli. “Everybody seemed really excited about it, so I kind of just ran with it and we’ve been able to put it together in less than two months.”

Saturday’s festival will include local vendors serving Italian dishes and drinks, including arancini, sausage and peppers, and zeppole from Zeitman’s Grocery & Deli, Italian cocktails from Caffe Capri, and pizza and Italian beers from Mr. G’s Pizzeria. Kids activities will be at Whimsy & Wild Emporium. The Chocolate Gallery will have gelato and Messina Hof will have a wine garden. Local Italian families, including the Ruffinos and Scarmardos, will be in attendance with tents, too.

“It’s not a coincidence the Italian community has just happened to fall heavily onto food and wine because that’s what we seem to lean towards between the Scarmardos and Ruffinos and our family and multiple others that have called Bryan home,” said Paul M. Bonarrigo, owner and CEO of Messina Hof. “We definitely are heavily involved with that part of life. I think it’s important to focus on heritage and give honor to where we come from.”

A pasta-eating contest will be held at 2 p.m. in front of Caffe Capri. Youth ages 10 to 17 can participate for free and win a $50 cash prize. Adults can enter for $5 and win a $200 cash prize. Registration will be the day of the event.

“It’s one of those that I’ve seen at basically everywhere there’s an Italian festival, some kind of meat-eating contest or pasta-eating contest,” Zeitman said. “So we’re going to do one rather large bowl of pasta per person and the fastest person to consume the bowl of pasta wins, and we’ve got a nice, hefty cash prize for it.”

Italian immigrants came to the Brazos Valley as early as the 1870s and arrived in larger numbers in the 1880s, according to the Poggioreale in America Association. Many of those immigrants settled along the Brazos River bottom toward Mumford and were farmers. The Poggioreale in America Association notes Brazos County had one of the nation’s largest concentrations of Italian farmers in the 1890s. Eventually, some moved to town and started businesses in Bryan. A number of Italian-owned businesses remain in Bryan today.

Representatives with the Poggioreale in America Association will be in attendance Saturday and the Carnegie History Center will be open to have historical displays that show how Italian immigrants settled in the Bryan area.

“Bryan is built on many different cultures,” said Abigail Noel, communications director at Destination Bryan. “We’ve got German influence, Czech influence, Hispanic influence and everything in between. So this is really an opportunity for the Italian and Sicilian heritage and cultures to be recognized and celebrated that have been in this community for many, many generations now and are still operating businesses in the community today that we all know.”

Proceeds from Festa Italiana will go toward Poggioreale in America’s College Scholarship program and other local charity organizations.

“We hope to make it a blowout to make it even bigger and better next year,” Zeitman said.