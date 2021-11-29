Fentanyl-laced drugs make epidemic deadliest ever

Reported by CNN and covered by several local Fox stations, Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram pointed out in a White House press briefing that the U.S. government has seized enough fentanyl this year to give every American a lethal dose, calling the overdose epidemic in the U.S. “a national crisis” that “knows no geographical boundaries, and it continues to get worse.”

“Even if COVID went away tomorrow, we’d still have a problem,” Kolodny tells CNN. “These are deaths in people with a preventable, treatable condition. The United States continues to fail on both fronts, both on preventing opioid addiction and treating addiction. ... If we really want to turn the corner, we have to get to a point where treatment for opioid addiction is easier to access than fentanyl, heroin or prescription opioids are.”

Former Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Quinones, who chronicled the evolution of the overdose epidemic and drug trade in two celebrated books on the subject, including 2015 National Book Circle Award-winning “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic,” was recently interviewed by Times reporter Emily Baumgaertner as to his opinion on what has led us to this point. “These overdose figures are unprecedented because the situation on the street is as well,” he says.