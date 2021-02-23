FEMA offering disaster assistance to Brazos County residents with storm damage

Brazos County residents who suffered damage from last week's winter weather can apply for federal disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

Residents with insurance are asked to contact their insurance company first because insurance claim information will be needed to determine assistance eligibility.

Those without insurance can go directly to disasterassistance.gov to begin the process of filing an application.

FEMA has also partnered with the U.S. Small Business Administration to offer low-interest disaster loans. More information is available at www.fema.gov/disaster/4586.

After submitting an application, FEMA will notify each person either via tradition mail service or email.

The state is asking residents to take part in a survey to assess damage by going to https://arcg.is/uOrOb.