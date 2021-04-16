FEMA extends deadline to file for winter storm assistance

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday afternoon that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the individual assistance registration period for Texans impacted by February’s winter storms. Individuals who suffered damages from the storms now have until May 20 to submit damages and make claims to FEMA.

The deadline had been set for Tuesday at midnight before being extended.

“Thank you to FEMA for granting this registration period extension for individual assistance to counties severely impacted by the winter storm,” Abbott said in a press release. “I encourage Texans in the qualifying counties to apply for this assistance to help repair any lasting damages from the storm.”

FEMA said in a press release that any claims already in the system at that point will still be processed, but no new applications will be accepted after May 20.

Online applications are available at www.disasterassistance.gov.

Those without computer access or who are in need of further assistance can call 1-800-621-3362.