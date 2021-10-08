Feelin' good again: Keen returns for College Station concert

The concert industry has returned to a sense of normalcy, with the Austin City Limits Festival last weekend as a prime example.

But the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on musicians as it did everyone else. Singer-songwriter and Texas A&M graduate Robert Earl Keen, who performs Friday at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, reflected in a phone interview on when everything changed in March 2020, in what he called “the day the world stood still.”

Faced with the prospect of life without touring and the essential revenue it brings, Keen said he sat around for three days, talked with his wife, Kathleen, and decided to keep his employees and band members on salary. Artists typically hire people for touring, and they “go in and out,” Keen said, but he has them on salary, with insurance and retirement programs.

Keen said he received government loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans, and he refinanced his house to keep “the wheels rolling, so to speak.”