Feelin' good again: Keen returns for College Station concert

The concert industry has returned to a sense of normalcy, with the Austin City Limits Festival last weekend as a prime example.
But the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on musicians as it did everyone else. Singer-songwriter and Texas A&M graduate Robert Earl Keen, who performs Friday at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, reflected in a phone interview on when everything changed in March 2020, in what he called “the day the world stood still.”
Faced with the prospect of life without touring and the essential revenue it brings, Keen said he sat around for three days, talked with his wife, Kathleen, and decided to keep his employees and band members on salary. Artists typically hire people for touring, and they “go in and out,” Keen said, but he has them on salary, with insurance and retirement programs.
Keen said he received government loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans, and he refinanced his house to keep “the wheels rolling, so to speak.”
“The essence of being on the road and making things work is really the people that work around you,” he said. “You do your own job, I do my own job and I do it well most of the time. But it’s having those people that actually support you. They don’t get the perks and the attention that I get, but they do as much or more of the work as I do. I just felt like it would be abandoning them in a crisis point, when no one was sure what the future would hold. And I thought, ‘I’m going to stick this out.’”
There were a few times in 2020 “when it was really thin money-wise to keep everything together,” Keen said, but they squeaked by. He estimates he’s played 60 dates so far this year, when in a typical year he averages 120.
Keen’s performance is part of the Friday Night Lights concert, presented by Chilifest, along with fellow artists Josh Abbott Band, Shane Smith & the Saints and John Baumann.
Among the music endeavors Keen took on during the strange days of the pandemic was a podcast, produced by his daughter, Clara Rose, who came up with the idea. Keen calls her “an ear-to-the-ground music lover,” and the two created “Americana Podcast: The 51st State.” It features Keen’s conversations with an array of artists including Bruce Robison, Lori McKenna, Todd Snider, American Aquarium and Kam Franklin of The Suffers.
“It’s one of the favorite things I do these days,” Keen said. “I get to talk to old friends and I get to find out stuff from new people that I’m just shocked at how incredibly good they are at what they do. And how much not only just passion there is, but how much thought that goes into creating a song and making records.”
Another creative outlet is a project titled “Western Chill,” which started in summer 2020 with Keen writing Western swing songs — “easy songs, friendly kind of songs” — and then enlisting his band members to contribute songs. The performances were filmed in the studio Keen converted from a barn.
“It brought the band together like never before,” Keen said.
Though it was released briefly on Nugs.tv, it is being reshaped with a “full-blown relaunch” that includes the music and video performances.
A graphic novel also will be part of it, telling the story of a character “looking to find himself, trying to find nirvana or whatever anybody’s trying to find — peace, love and life,” Keen said. The character and his dog “ride across the wilds of Texas in a 1938 Duesenberg.” The story starts in College Station.
“I know it’s not any groundbreaking kind of stuff,” Keen said, “but it’s really cool.”
Keen, who was part of Texas A&M’s Distinguished Alumni class of 2018, will be making his first concert appearance in the area since the star-studded “Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal” benefit concert for hurricane relief at Reed Arena in October 2017.
“I’m really happy to be going to College Station,” he said. “This is one I’ve been looking forward to.”
Details: Friday Night Lights, presented by Chilifest, with Robert Earl Keen, Josh Abbott Band, Shane Smith & the Saints and John Baumann. Friday at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Doors at 5 p.m., show starts at 6. $45. roadhousetickets.com/Ticket/Detail/980.