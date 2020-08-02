Federal proposal could bring drilling rigs to shore of Lake Somerville

Drilling rig towers may soon break the horizon of Lake Somerville.
The Bureau of Land Management hopes to lease some 384 acres for drilling and hydraulic fracturing along the lake’s southern rim.
The lease offerings are a small piece of President Donald Trump’s efforts to expand drilling on federal lands, off the nation’s coasts and along Alaska’s Arctic coastline. The administration has called for opening 90 percent of U.S. waters for drilling, even as the world faced a glut of crude. The efforts, meanwhile, have run into opposition from lawmakers, federal judges who have canceled some leases and environmental groups trying to protect areas like Lake Somerville.
Created in 1967 by damming Yegua Creek, the 11,160-acre reservoir straddles Burleson, Lee and Washington counties. Thousands of people each year visit the area, which includes eight public parks, 11 boat ramps and several private campgrounds and marinas.
But the lake also is on the eastern end of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk, two geologic formations rich in oil and gas deposits that have attracted drillers to the area for decades. The Bureau of Land Management’s six proposed leases would allow horizontal drilling and fracking thousands of feet under the reservoir and Yegua Creek Park in Washington County and a part of Lake Somerville State Park in Lee County.
Environmentalists oppose the leases, citing safety and pollution concerns.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which manages Lake Somerville State Park, said it was not asked for input about the leases, and was not immediately aware of negative effects facing the park.
For the full story, click visit houstonchronicle.com.