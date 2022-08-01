Feast of Caring set for Wednesday to support Brazos Valley Food Bank

Nearly 60 celebrity servers including elected officials, health care personnel, first responders, business leaders and media personalities will wear aprons for the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s 29th annual Feast of Caring event Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It's just an eclectic group of people all in one place for two hours, and you don't have that all the time,” Theresa Mangapora, executive director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, said. “And you get to eat and feel good about supporting the Brazos Valley Food Bank, which we love.”

The different aspects of the community represented at the event are all part of what makes the local food bank what it is and as effective as it is, she said.

“Food banks, if they're being honest, really are a warehouse full of food without all of the partners that help us get the food out and identify the people in need,” Mangapora said. “And without those strong relationships, we wouldn't be as effective as we are.”

She said the event is a way to say thank you to those partners, and help other community members understand more of what the food bank does and how its programs serve the Brazos Valley.

The lunch event will take place at the Brazos Center with long tables set up for picnic-style dining. The meal of rice, beans, sausage and salad will be served buffet style by celebrity servers, and attendees will also get dessert and a drink.

Mangapora said she hopes to have the same problem they faced in some of the event’s best years, when they needed to add more tables to accommodate the crowd.

“That's a good problem to have,” she said.

In 2020, the event had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year’s event had a lower attendance than usual because people were being cautious, she said. However, despite the lower turnout in 2021, the event raised $57,000 thanks in large part to sponsorships from people who wanted to support but did not plan on attending.

This year, she said, they hope to match or exceed last year's total, and, as of Monday afternoon, had received $36,000 in sponsorships. H-E-B, Lawyers Title Co. of Brazos County, William and Barbara Savage and an anonymous donor make up the top sponsorship level, and all sponsors will be highlighted during the event.

The come-and-go lunch is free and open to the public; however, donations are encouraged and welcomed to support the food bank.

“We're not saying you have to give us $100 or you have to give us any amount. You can give us what is comfortable for you,” Mangapora said. “And, honestly, if you can't give anything, then come have a meal. It's really supposed to be available for everybody.”

The event, she said, is a good reminder for the community that there are people in the Brazos Valley who fight hunger every day, especially with the effects of inflation.

Two of the areas where people are seeing the biggest cost increases are with fuel and food, Mangapora said. When people who have the same amount of income coming in have an unexpected change in their finances due to an extra expense or increased costs, they are forced to make difficult choices, she said.

“I don't blame people for prioritizing the roof over their head because that’s extremely important — they’re paying their rent," she said. "And I don't blame anyone for making sure that they still have their car because it's kind of hard to get around in the Brazos Valley without a car. So food is usually the thing that kind of goes by the wayside. You can do it for a little while. You can not eat, so that your kids eat. You can eat less. That's when the food pantries are just so imperative.”

Hunger became a more visible issue at the beginning of the pandemic, she said, because of the uncertainty people from all income levels experienced and the help they found at the food bank. Now, as the pandemic has gone on, and with inflation now taking people’s attention, hunger as an issue is not at the top of people’s minds like it once was, she said.

“You can't see it," Mangapora said. "You can't look at somebody and know that they're dealing with it. So I want this event to be a reminder of why the food bank’s needed, why their support is needed, and just for us to remember."

People who cannot attend but want to show support can donate by texting “FOC2022” to 979-205-2045, online at bvfb.org or in person at 1501 Independence Ave. in Bryan.