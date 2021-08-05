Feast of Caring returns, raises $53,000 for food bank

Attendance at the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s 28th annual Feast of Caring might have been down from prior years, but donations from Wednesday’s event topped expectations.
The food bank set a goal of $46,900 for this year’s event, and ended with a total of $53,097, said Theresa Mangapora, the organization’s executive director.
The event returned to the Brazos Center, where community members ate a simple lunch of salad, rice, beans, sausage, bread and dessert at tables set up where, until a few months ago, COVID-19 vaccines were being distributed.
“It was important for us to try to have the event,” Mangapora said. “We didn’t have the same kind of turnout as we did in 2019, but we obviously had more than we had last year because we had to cancel it.”
Similar to previous years, “celebrity” servers from the community made plates of food and greeted guests. One difference was the servers and volunteers wearing face masks, with some attendees wearing masks as well.
It was an encouraging sign, Mangapora said, noting the vaccine helped people feel comfortable attending. Some supporters who did not feel comfortable attending chose to send a donation in advance of the event.
“That’s fine,” she said. “People were able to participate in the way that they felt comfortable, and I like being able to provide that.”
John Cowan, president of the food bank’s board of directors, said people were asking if the event would return and how they could help.
“We have a great group of board members; we have a fabulous staff, but something like this doesn’t happen without the community,” he said. “Just the number of volunteers that are here, it’s amazing. It’s a testament to the fact that we live in one of those communities that we’re really looking to help our friend and neighbor. I couldn’t be more happy for this event to go off.”
College Station resident Gene Bolden called the event a blessing and said he attends every year.
“Donated something; didn’t have much, but I donated what I could because I know how it is,” he said. “I know how it is being out here. Some people don’t have a place to stay, nothing to eat.”
In her first year as a server, Bryan school board member Fran Duane said she enjoyed seeing people support the food bank.
“Hunger is a distinct problem here in the Brazos Valley, and we want to make sure that nobody is hungry, and that everybody has a chance for food — and nutritional food,” she said.
Mangapora said the timing of the event is intentional to remind people that the food bank needs help throughout the year, even when the organization might not be at the forefront of people’s minds.
“People are thinking about us at Thanksgiving and at Christmas, and that’s great. The support then is phenomenal, but we also need to remember that folks deal with hunger all year round,” she said.
The community’s support is essential for the food bank to meet the need, Cowan said.
“There’s government supplies that are provided to us, but that doesn’t cover the entire need, so it’s people stepping up, giving their time, giving their money, giving donated food; that’s really what keeps us in a position where we can continue to support those food insecure families,” he said.
For more information about the food bank, go to www.bvfb.org.