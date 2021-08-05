Feast of Caring returns, raises $53,000 for food bank

John Cowan, president of the food bank’s board of directors, said people were asking if the event would return and how they could help.

“We have a great group of board members; we have a fabulous staff, but something like this doesn’t happen without the community,” he said. “Just the number of volunteers that are here, it’s amazing. It’s a testament to the fact that we live in one of those communities that we’re really looking to help our friend and neighbor. I couldn’t be more happy for this event to go off.”

College Station resident Gene Bolden called the event a blessing and said he attends every year.

“Donated something; didn’t have much, but I donated what I could because I know how it is,” he said. “I know how it is being out here. Some people don’t have a place to stay, nothing to eat.”

In her first year as a server, Bryan school board member Fran Duane said she enjoyed seeing people support the food bank.

“Hunger is a distinct problem here in the Brazos Valley, and we want to make sure that nobody is hungry, and that everybody has a chance for food — and nutritional food,” she said.