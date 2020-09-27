Fans, Yell Leaders, Aggie Band adapt to stark differences in game day experience

“It’s louder than I expected it to be given the size of the crowd,” said Randall Taylor, A&M class of 1989. “Everybody seems to be into it and excited to be here.”

Tickets could be found on online secondary markets, such as StubHub, too. On Saturday morning, they were going for as little as $57 for seats in the upper south end zone and as much as $407 for a view from the west club.

Bonnie Warren, A&M class of 1988 and a season ticket holder for 20 years, said she chose to come to the game because she’s not a “two-percenter” and added she felt safe in the stadium. A&M required all fans to wear a mask unless they were eating or drinking.

“It’s the been a long time, so we’re excited just to be here with our friends, but definitely not a typical Aggie game day,” Warren said. “It’s just a little bit depressing, but having been in so long, not being able to experience this for quite a while, it was still exciting to come.”

Taylor echoed Warren’s words.