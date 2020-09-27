Fans, Yell Leaders, Aggie Band adapt to stark differences in game day experience

Football returned to Aggieland on Saturday, but the game day experience was different — no tailgating outside Kyle Field, a limited number of fans inside the stadium and no live halftime performance from the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band.
Still, football was played, and fans witnessed A&M beat Vanderbilt 17-12 in person Saturday night.
“The spirit is still the same,” said Mary Pat Gilbert, who was in attendance. “It obviously looks a lot different, and it was very strange. When we got here there were no crowds to get up to our seats. We don’t have anybody sitting behind us, we don’t have anybody sitting in front of us, so it’s a little bizarre, but the spirit is exactly the same.”
Pre-game fellowship
On a usual Saturday in the fall, Alan Bass is set up by 6 a.m. to tailgate at Reed Arena, but he had to improvise his game day ritual this weekend.
A&M banned tailgating for the first game, so tents and grills were not to be seen around Kyle Field. A&M was one of 11 SEC schools to outlaw on-campus tailgating.
“First ballgame, we might have 100 [people] roll through the tailgate, or for a big game we might have as much as 300 or 400 roll in to tailgate,” said Bass, A&M class of 2004, “so it’s disappointing because we look forward to that.”
With tailgating restrictions in place, Bass and his family stayed at the Doug Pitcock ’49 Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. Bass said he set up in the afternoon with his family and a few friends by the pool, which featured a barbecue, a live band and two wet bars.
“Sports are an escape for me, personally, but also I think for a lot of people,” Bass said. “You look forward to a hobby and getting away from work and being around friends and family. I’m just thankful they didn’t cancel the season. So, while it’s not what we would normally be doing, it’s something.”
A&M officials previously announced the subject of tailgating will be revisited after the first game. A&M’s next home game is against Florida on Oct. 10.
“I hope they open it up for Florida,” Bass said. “I also understand that may not happen, so I’m hoping for the best and preparing that this may be status quo for the next couple of games.”
Still coming to Kyle
Kyle Field holds 102,733 people, but its occupancy has been limited to 25% for the season. Saturday’s official attendance was 24,073.
Those lucky few in the stands included season-ticket holders who elected to keep their seats, students who opted into a full-season sports pass, members of the Aggie Band and even a small allotment of Vanderbilt fans.
“It’s louder than I expected it to be given the size of the crowd,” said Randall Taylor, A&M class of 1989. “Everybody seems to be into it and excited to be here.”
Tickets could be found on online secondary markets, such as StubHub, too. On Saturday morning, they were going for as little as $57 for seats in the upper south end zone and as much as $407 for a view from the west club.
Bonnie Warren, A&M class of 1988 and a season ticket holder for 20 years, said she chose to come to the game because she’s not a “two-percenter” and added she felt safe in the stadium. A&M required all fans to wear a mask unless they were eating or drinking.
“It’s the been a long time, so we’re excited just to be here with our friends, but definitely not a typical Aggie game day,” Warren said. “It’s just a little bit depressing, but having been in so long, not being able to experience this for quite a while, it was still exciting to come.”
Taylor echoed Warren’s words.
“As a family, we’re so starved for something to do to try and get back to normal,” Taylor said. “Aggie football’s been a staple for us for 30 years. My wife and I met at A&M and have had season tickets since we graduated, so it’s part of normal life for us. Having the seats, being able to come to games and get back to some type of normal life just seemed like the right thing to do.”
Sounds of Saturday
One marquee event of an A&M football game is the Aggie Band’s halftime performance, but on Saturday, there were no live strategic marches and turning tubas to entertain the Aggie faithful during intermission.
Due to SEC restrictions, the Aggie Band wasn’t allowed to perform and march on the field. Instead, a recorded performance was played on the video boards.
“As seniors, we work three years to be able to march in boots on Kyle Field,” said Kyle Medlock, combined drum major of the Aggie Band, ahead of Saturday’s game. “Even though it’s not in front of a crowd of 100,000, we’re able to do that still. I think for most of the band, they realize that, and they realize how incredibly blessed we are to be able to do it.”
The band already has recorded its performance for the Florida game, and Medlock said certain dates have been selected — one in September, two in October — to record the remaining performances on a painted Kyle Field early in the morning.
Before the game, the Corps of Cadets wasn’t allowed to do its march-in around Kyle Field, instead maintaining the tradition by marching around the Memorial Student Center.
Missing from the sidelines were the Yell Leaders and A&M’s mascot, Reveille IX, who was not at the game according to an A&M spokesperson. The Yell Leaders still led the 12th Man from platforms in the stands. Fans swayed with during Aggie War Hymn with the people sitting together with them.
“It just speaks a lot of our athletics staff that they would be willing to have us and the band there, even though the band can’t march at halftime, to be willing to say, ‘Hey, how can we help you all do this thing?’ Prerecording that and prerecording Parsons Mounted Calvary shooting off the cannon,” said Keller Cox, head Yell Leader, ahead of Saturday’s game. “I think us as Aggies are trying to find a way to still have the traditions play a part in game day.”
A&M came away victorious over Vanderbilt, but the Corps of Cadets freshmen were unable to storm Kyle Field and carry away the Yell Leaders for a late-night swim in the Fish Pond after witnessing their first win as students.
“I don’t think there’s a way for someone to carry you 6 feet away,” Cox said.
Cox said it is pivotal to have A&M traditions still incorporated into game day, even in a different way, especially for freshmen learning traditions and for seniors.
“Not that the middle classes aren’t important, but for those people who are on their way out and on the way in, how can we make things the most normal?” Cox said. “It’s huge that we get to be in Kyle Field, whether it’s normal or not.”
