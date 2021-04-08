Fannin Elementary students paint tiles to be displayed on school ceiling

It also gives students something fun to do and make memories with their classmates in a year that has had so many restrictions due to COVID-19, she said.

“They just needed a break. They really just needed a break,” she said. “They deserve it.”

Ruiz said she hopes the students understand what it means to leave a legacy and what they want that legacy to be at the school and in their life.

“One day these kids are going to grow up, they’re going to have their own kids, and their kids most likely will be here, and they get to see, ‘Oh that was my dad,’ ”

she said. “They don’t see that right now, but for years to come, they’re going to be reminded of the memories and just get all those feelings and flashbacks.”

One student chose to include “#COVID19” in his tile painting, and others wrote reminders to themselves and other students to be a “Fierce Falcon” and to “Think win win,” which is part of the national Leader in Me program that has been incorporated at the school.

Garcia’s tile includes a self-portrait and hashtags that motivate and describe her, including “#FutureOdysseyStudent,” a title she is proud to display.