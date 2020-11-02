Family of 5-year-old College Station girl with epilepsy praying for answers

Most people, Boyd said, think seizures are someone convulsing on the floor, but that is not always the case. Jolie also has had drop seizures in which her head drops or she collapses.

“We ordered cameras — numerous cameras — for every room in the house, the front yard and the backyard, just because of the increase and the severity of them,” Boyd said. The kindergartner wears a helmet to school at Forest Ridge Elementary in College Station where she splits her time in the life skills program and general education classes.

Due to nighttime seizures, Boyd said, she sleeps next to Jolie with her hand on her daughter’s back and each morning scans the footage from the cameras for evidence of seizures.

“When you do see your child having a seizure next to you while you’re asleep, and you don’t know it, it’s heartbreaking,” Boyd said. With a service dog, “she can be back in her bed and the dog can come tell us that she needs us, based off of a scent, and then it would go back to her and comfort her. It’d be life-changing. We wouldn’t have to feel like we have to keep our eye on her every second of every day.”

Belle, a nearly 1-year-old Labradoodle, has been training to identify Jolie’s scent during a seizure, which is different from her baseline scent, Boyd said.

