Family moves into Brazos County home, 300th built by Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity

For the first time, Jose Luis and Patricia Garcia will be celebrating Christmas in their own home.

The couple and their daughters — Betzabe, 9, and Patty, 7 — received the keys to their new home Friday afternoon in a special presentation. The Garcia home in northern Brazos County is the 300th home constructed by Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity. It is also the first one built outside the cities’ limits, and also the first to be constructed on land provided by the homeowner.

Patricia Garcia said she and her family feel blessed and happy to move into their new home for the holidays.

“The girls are excited to pick out their furniture because they’re having their own room for the first time, so they’re excited to decorate the rooms and get everything,” Garcia said, with Karla Sandoval, homebuyer program manager for the local Habitat chapter, translating.

During a program put on by Habitat for Humanity and the Faith in Action Committee that sponsored the home, Habitat board member Connie Flickinger said the home was a dream Jose Luis Garcia had for his family when they purchased the acre of land.