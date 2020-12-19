Family moves into Brazos County home, 300th built by Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity

For the first time, Jose Luis and Patricia Garcia will be celebrating Christmas in their own home.
The couple and their daughters — Betzabe, 9, and Patty, 7 — received the keys to their new home Friday afternoon in a special presentation. The Garcia home in northern Brazos County is the 300th home constructed by Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity. It is also the first one built outside the cities’ limits, and also the first to be constructed on land provided by the homeowner.
Patricia Garcia said she and her family feel blessed and happy to move into their new home for the holidays.
“The girls are excited to pick out their furniture because they’re having their own room for the first time, so they’re excited to decorate the rooms and get everything,” Garcia said, with Karla Sandoval, homebuyer program manager for the local Habitat chapter, translating.
During a program put on by Habitat for Humanity and the Faith in Action Committee that sponsored the home, Habitat board member Connie Flickinger said the home was a dream Jose Luis Garcia had for his family when they purchased the acre of land.
“They always wanted to build their own home on this land, but they never realized how challenging and expensive that would be, so they put their dream on hold,” Flickinger told the crowd.
For the past nine years, the family has lived in a hay barn that was converted into a four-unit apartment, she said, and Jose Luis carries with him the memory of his family being kicked out of their home as a child.
“He knows what it’s like to grow up without a home, and he now gets to rewrite that story for his own daughters,” Flickinger continued.
To help celebrate, attendees wrote well wishes on the stairs leading up to the home’s attic, and the Garcias and their extended family provided homemade tamales.
The home is the 26th sponsored by the Faith in Action committee, which is made up of 10 churches in the community. The committee raises money to sponsor homes with annual donations and two fundraisers. One of those fundraisers, the pumpkin patch off East 29th Street in Bryan, raised a record amount of nearly $19,000, Flickinger said.
During the program outside the home, the Faith in Action committee also led the masked crowd in praying a blessing over the home. Before getting the keys, the Garcia family received multiple housewarming gifts from Habitat for Humanity members and supporters.
Carl Orozco, director of development for the local Habitat, said COVID-19 has reinforced the importance of having a safe, decent, affordable place to call home.
Local Habitat Executive Director Andy York said the home establishes a foundation for the family.
“Every aspect of life revolves around the stability of your home,” York said. “… It’s like a building pun, but it is the foundation for building that better life.”
Each family logs hours working on their new home alongside volunteers, and a press release about the home stated the Garcias’ home took longer than usual due to the pandemic and the new protocols that had to be followed as construction resumed.
Both Jose Luis and Patricia Garcia said it will be a double celebration of Christmas and their new home.
“This is their forever home,” Sandoval translated for Patricia Garcia. “They’re excited for their daughters to grow up here, for them to get old here and then be able to host their grandkids in the future. They just know that this is going to be a forever home, so they’re excited for the future to be here.”
