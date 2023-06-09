School is out and so is the sun as Bryan-College Station begins summer — full of live music, outdoor activities and free events for the whole family.

Abigail Noels, public relations and communications manager for Destination Bryan, said her team searches the internet thoroughly to find local events for the community. Whether you’re new to the area or a seasoned resident, Noels said participating in summer activities is an opportunity to find out what Bryan has to offer.

“It’s a really great way to explore your own backyard,” she said. “It’s just a really great way to get an idea of all the different organizations and businesses that are here in the community. … It’s a great way to do some fun activities, get outside for the summer or potentially meet some new friends, new neighbors and maybe even get involved with a new organization, if that’s what you’re looking for.”

Here's a look at some family friendly events this summer:

Bryan events

Hosted throughout June and July, Eats & Beats at Lake Walk (4107 Lake Atlas Drive) is a summer concert series hosted every other weekend from 7-10 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Food trucks will be open and ready to serve attendees at 7 p.m. with music artists taking the stage at 8. The summer 2023 schedule includes performances from Sue Foley Band, Sun Valley Station, Jack Thweatt, Lindsay Beaver and Brad Stivers.

The Bryan Aquatic Center (3100 Oak Ridge Drive) will aim to break the world record for the largest swimming lesson from 1-2 p.m. June 22. The event is free to all ages and hopes to spread awareness about water safety. Registration will be taken on site for world record-keeping purposes and participants will be granted free access to the Aquatic Center following the event.

Aggieland Safari (18075 F.M. 974) will celebrate the World Giraffe Day Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 21. The event will include a raffle, silent auction, food trucks, crafts with giraffes and more. General admission tickets include access to the Drive Through Safari and the Walkabout Adventure Zoo. Tickets are $22.50 for ages 13-64, $17.50 for ages 3-12 and 65 and older with a portion of ticket sales going to support animal conservation.

The Main Street Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 at the Brazos County Expo (5827 Leonard Road). Texas Market Guide vendors at the market will be selling clothing, jewelry, gourmet food, holiday and home decor, accessories, art, gifts for men, handmade, photography and more. Admission for both days of the show is $6 or $5 with the donation of a non-perishable food item to The Bridge Ministries — children under 12 are free.

To conclude the summer, Messina Hof Winery (4545 Old Reliance Road) will host its 46th annual Harvest Festival. The festival takes place every weekend in August with moonlit harvests on Friday nights and daytime harvests Saturday morning. Each weekend also includes a three-course dinner on Saturday evening. More information on the Messina Hof 2023 Harvest Festival can be found at messinahof.com/harvest-festival/.

College Station events

Casey Barone, events coordinator for the city’s Economic Development and Tourism Department, said community members can utilize the Visit College Station website and social media accounts to stay up-to-date on local events. Residents can submit their own events to the calendar at visit.ctx.gov/events.

“These events are really important economically,” Barone said. “A lot of times, this also goes with when we have visitors that come pour into our community, pour into our businesses and that helps us as a community economically.”

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum (1000 George Bush Drive W.) will host a series of summer movies on June 23, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8 from 7-10 p.m. by the library pond. Admission is free, but attendees should RSVP ahead of the event. Participants are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnics and coolers with games and free snacks.

All ages are invited to attend free swim lessons at Adamson Lagoon (1900 Anderson St.) from 6-7 p.m. every Thursday from June 1 to Aug. 10. The interactive Red Cross course is free to attendees and is designed to raise awareness for safe behavior in or near bodies of water. Each session consists of a 30-minute lesson focused on a memorable rhyming phrase and 30 minutes of free swimming.

Holistic Health Day, held on the first Sunday in June, July and August, allows community members to recharge and improve their physical and mental health at the Gary Halter Nature Center (13600 Rock Prairie Road) from 9 a.m. to noon. The event allows attendees to interact with holistic health booths relating to the health of their body, mind and spirit. Participants can also enjoy a nature walk, a 45-minute yoga session and Dharma and Sheng Zhen meditation demonstrations.

Forest Therapy will be held from 8-9:30 a.m. at Southwood Community Center (1520 Rock Prairie Road) on June 29, July 6 and Aug. 9; and Lick Creek Park on July 16 and Aug. 16. All ages are welcome to experience guided forest-based sensory activities to connect with the natural world and heighten self-awareness. Participation is free.

Hosted by Calvary Court (200 Century Court), the Summer Live Music Series will take place every Saturday from July 8 to Aug. 26. The free series is open to all ages from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Calvary Court will also host a Courtyard Cookout beginning at 1 p.m., featuring a menu of grilled summertime classics including BBQ and burgers prepared by chefs from The Canteen Bar & Grill.