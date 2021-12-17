Family, former students, co-workers remember Chad Cryer as an 'incredible' teacher, man

After about 10 or 15 minutes in his classroom, she said, he encouraged her to try education.

“I tried it and fell head over heels, and I don’t think I would have tried it if I didn’t have that idea put in my head,” she said. “Really looking back, now that I am a teacher and I teach with College Station, he’s one of the teachers that come to my brain when I’m thinking how do I want to impact my students, and how do I want to be a teacher.”

Nicolás Macri, a 2020 Consol graduate attending Dartmouth College, said he cannot process not being able to speak to Cryer again.

“He made me — and every person who met him — feel so meaningful and that our history and our future mattered,” he said. “He cared so much about everything I had to say and always knew the perfect insight or funny retort to share, and he never let us forget that we were worth it.”

Christina Williams, also a 2020 Consol graduate who is attending Texas A&M, said Cryer would arrive at school early and stay late to make sure every student had the chance to meet with him, calling him a “fantastic teacher and a good man.”