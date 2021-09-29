Family at center of agriculture for Caldwell High School senior

“He is so passionate and hard working,” Vogler said. “He sees what goes into a project and he knows the hard work it will take to succeed, and that serves him well. He puts in the time.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Pieper, a big part of enjoying the agriculture industry is that it is a family affair. Playing football for Caldwell High School keeps him busy, but his family has supported him over the years, he said.

“They are a big support system,” Pieper said. “They always have my back and have my best interest at heart. They always want me to succeed.”

Working the land and raising animals has brought his family closer together, Pieper said.

“I will always remember our late-night talks at the barn where we discuss different things, and when we are all on the same wavelength most of the time,” Pieper said. “And I’ll remember going to my grandparents, who are big ag people, and sitting on tractors and looking at cattle. Agriculture has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.”

Pieper wants to pass on his love for agriculture to the next generation. He works hard to encourage young people to be involved in activities like showing animals or participating in 4-H or FFA.