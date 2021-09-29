Family at center of agriculture for Caldwell High School senior

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.
There is more to agriculture than just labor and working the land. For Caldwell High School senior Laramie Pieper, it’s about who you become in the process.
“I think growing up around (agriculture) led me to be the person I am today — a hard worker. I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty. I’m always getting up, striving for new goals, seeing how things grow, learning how to produce other things and how the whole ag industry works,” Pieper said.
Pieper’s hard work is paying off. Last week he won Reserve Champion for steer at the Burleson County Fair. Last year, he won Fair Reserve Champion for pen of commercial heifers at the same fair, and took second place for Fall Born Shorthorn Heifer at the Fort Worth Livestock Show and San Antonio Livestock Show. He’s also received the Greenhand Chapter Degree, the Caldwell FFA award for Chapter and Lone Star Degrees and the Lone Star State Degree.
His awards and accolades are indicative of his hard work and dedication to the industry, said Christine Vogler, the ag science teacher at Caldwell High School.
“He is so passionate and hard working,” Vogler said. “He sees what goes into a project and he knows the hard work it will take to succeed, and that serves him well. He puts in the time.”
For Pieper, a big part of enjoying the agriculture industry is that it is a family affair. Playing football for Caldwell High School keeps him busy, but his family has supported him over the years, he said.
“They are a big support system,” Pieper said. “They always have my back and have my best interest at heart. They always want me to succeed.”
Working the land and raising animals has brought his family closer together, Pieper said.
“I will always remember our late-night talks at the barn where we discuss different things, and when we are all on the same wavelength most of the time,” Pieper said. “And I’ll remember going to my grandparents, who are big ag people, and sitting on tractors and looking at cattle. Agriculture has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.”
Pieper wants to pass on his love for agriculture to the next generation. He works hard to encourage young people to be involved in activities like showing animals or participating in 4-H or FFA.
“I think advocating for younger kids to learn more about the job opportunities in agriculture is a real big deal because there’s an abundance of jobs, and if we get younger kids involved at a younger age, they will stay more involved and they will give back to the next generation,” Pieper said.
As far as Pieper’s plans, he wants to attend either Sam Houston State University or Tarleton State University and major in animal science or biology with a minor in business. He wants to learn more about animal genetics and start his own cattle company where he will produce and learn more about how genetics works in order to breed cattle on his own.
“He always approaches his projects from a business standpoint,” Vogler said. “He’s very business minded. He works hard but also sees the economic value in cattle, and he always keeps that in mind. He does a great job record keeping and knows how much he has invested his own money over the years to fund his own projects. His parents allow him the freedom to make his own decisions as far as what he wants to invest in, and that sets him apart.”
