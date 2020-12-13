 Skip to main content
Fall enrollment for Blinn College dropped 6.6%
Blinn College’s final enrollment number for the fall 2020 semester was 17,956 students, according to a report presented during the school’s Board of Trustees meeting last week.

Diane Lovell, the college’s vice chancellor for student services, said the final enrollment figure is a 6.6% decline, from 19,183 students enrolled in the fall 2019 semester, but better than the projected 20% enrollment decline used in the school’s budget.

Nearly 4,500 students opted for online-only instruction this fall, a 65% increase over last year’s online-only students.

Blinn also experienced a 6.34% enrollment increase at the RELLIS Campus, where enrollment climbed to 2,752.

Blinn enrolled 6,776 students at the Bryan campus, 1,959 students on the Brenham campus, and 1,690 high school students in the dual-credit program. The Schulenburg campus enrolled 94 students, and 54 students registered to attend the Sealy Campus.

The college recorded just more than 3.2 million contact hours, down 8.74% from last fall.

