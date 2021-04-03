Faith Calendar: April 4

Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive in College Station, will have an in-person, outdoor Easter services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. A children’s Easter egg hunt will follow the 11 a.m. service. Masks will be required at both services. www.friends-ucc.org.

Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be streamed on Facebook. The Lenten sermon series on daily objects will continue. www.covenantpresbyterian.org.

Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley will have a virtual service from 10 a.m. to noon for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org. Religious education for all ages at 10 a.m. via Zoom, with a worship service broadcast on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.

Faith United Church, 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan, will have an in-person worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m. The service will be streamed at facebook.com/faithuccbryan.