Faith Calendar: April 4

Sunday
First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, will have an outdoor Easter sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. and an in-sanctuary worship service at 10 a.m. For details and online streaming options, visit fpcbryan.org.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan, will have an outdoor Easter worship service at 9:30 a.m. with the Festival Chorus and Chancel and Bell choirs. The service will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. A children’s egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m. www.standrewsbcs.org.
Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 501 N. Houston St. in Bryan, will offer drive-up Communion in the church parking lot on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. The community is welcome to receive pre-packaged Communion elements delivered to vehicles. Participants can stay in their vehicles.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1007 Krenek Tap Road in College Station, will have an Easter sunrise serve at 7 a.m. in College Station’s Stephen Beachy Central Park. The service will be followed by a complimentary breakfast at the Central Park pavilion and an Easter egg hunt for children. easterinthepark.com.
Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive in College Station, will have an in-person, outdoor Easter services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. A children’s Easter egg hunt will follow the 11 a.m. service. Masks will be required at both services. www.friends-ucc.org.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be streamed on Facebook. The Lenten sermon series on daily objects will continue. www.covenantpresbyterian.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley will have a virtual service from 10 a.m. to noon for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org. Religious education for all ages at 10 a.m. via Zoom, with a worship service broadcast on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.
Faith United Church, 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan, will have an in-person worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m. The service will be streamed at facebook.com/faithuccbryan.
First Baptist Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan, will have a traditional worship service at 8:45 a.m., with contemporary and Spanish services at 11:15 a.m. The services will air live at fbcbryan.org/watch.
Fellowship FWB Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, is having in-person worship on Sunday at 8 a.m., followed by an in-person and online service at 9:30 a.m. An Easter brunch will begin at 10:45 a.m. with an egg hunt at 11:15 a.m. oursavioursbcs.org.
Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Services will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. lifepointbcs.org.
First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will worship in-person and online at 10 a.m. The service will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. www.firstchristianbcs.org.
First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, has a contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. in the Christian Life Center gym and traditional worship services with the Sanctuary Choir at 8:30 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. A Spanish service is also offered at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Services also will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and at fumcbryan.org/worship/livestream.