College Station school board members received an overview of a comprehensive facility condition assessment for the school district from VLK Architects at their workshop meeting on Tuesday.

In response, board members chartered a long-range facilities and bond planning committee to study and make recommendations regarding the district’s facility needs.

Those recommendations could lead to bond referendums to address needs for facilities, renovations, deferred maintenance, buses, athletics, fine arts, career and technical education, land acquisition, technology and other capital needs, according to a district memo. The Texas Education Agency passed a requirement in November 2021 that school districts must create a long-range facilities plan before a bond package is placed on a ballot.

“What does our community and our stakeholders want our facilities to look like 10 years from now for our students?” College Station superintendent Mike Martindale said during the workshop. “If we’re looking right now, we’re behind.”

According to a proposed timeline for the long-range facilities and bond planning committee, the next step is for College Station school board members to hold a special meeting in March to discuss the committee’s vision and process and then approve committee members during a regular meeting. The committee would then meet six times from late March or early April through May before finalizing recommendations. In June, the final committee recommendations would be presented to the school board. Martindale noted the board would have to take action by mid-August for a bond to be put on the ballot this November.

“I think it’s important we have this information for later when we go to the community and make requests so that there’s data, there’s information, there’s work to support those big asks,” Martindale said.

Last September, the College Station school board approved VLK Architects to conduct a facilities condition assessment and develop a long-range facility plan for the district. On Tuesday, VLK’s Melissa Fleming provided an update on the progress to the board by giving an overview on the process, some takeaways from the assessment and next steps.

VLK gathered information from district and campus administrators, had a comprehensive review of all district facilities and gave the College Station school district several documents, including: a curation report, programming and capacity analysis, aforementioned facilities conditions assessment, a high school athletic facility comparison and an educational adequacy index.

“In the past, the district has been more growth-driven and so bond programs have been a need of responding to that,” Fleming said. “Right now, we see College Station, growth is slowing, it’s stabilizing, and now’s the time to potentially recreate and improve upon what’s already here and how do we want to grow for the future and establish that.”

During a time for board members to ask Fleming questions, Martindale reiterated her statement about the district’s growth stabilizing. He posed questions of what are the district’s desires, expectations and visions for facilities and how decision makers can think ahead. Martindale added he thinks about how College Station measures up to other school districts they compete against from a facilities standpoint.

“I think there’s room for improvement there,” Martindale said. “The question is, I think for the community and our stakeholders, is that a conversation our community is ready to look at and consider?”

The most robust portion of the report was the facilities conditions assessment, Fleming noted. A few examples of identified issues Fleming noted during her presentation were aging interior conditions at Rock Prairie Elementary, overcrowding at College Station High School, a need for additional space for science labs at A&M Consolidated High School, and providing equitable athletic facilities at the district’s middle schools and high schools.

“Ideally what we’re identifying are the aging facilities, overcrowded facilities, inequities among campuses and identify those areas of growth and expanding programs,” Fleming said.

At the end of Fleming’s presentation, she outlined what the district’s next steps might entail. There will be simple solutions, such as replacing a roof, but also complex ones, such as overcrowding and aging facilities, that will be brought before the newly formed committee and would be addressed by a bond.

The charter to create the long-range facilities and bond planning committee passed 6-0 with one board member not present. VLK’s long-range facilities plan can be viewed in its entirety on the College Station school district’s website.

“That committee is going to have a lot of work to do,” school board member Geralyn Nolan said. “A whole lot of work to figure out what our community can handle in terms of bonds.”