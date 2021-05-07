Face masks will continue to be required indoors at Texas A&M this summer

Indoor face mask use will continue to be required on the Texas A&M University campus through the summer months, officials announced Friday. The policy states that fully vaccinated people are also required to wear masks indoors at least through the summer.

The summer policy highly recommends but does not require mask use in crowded outdoor spaces, a shift from the one in place throughout the 2020-21 school year that required face coverings in outdoor crowds. The new guidance goes into effect immediately.

The announcement also indicates that face coverings are required at upcoming commencement ceremonies; additionally, Texas A&M Division of Research requires that everyone in a research laboratory or research building on campus wear a face covering.

On Wednesday, the university announced that A&M employees will be expected to return to in-person work next month, and occupancy levels on campus will increase to 100% beginning June 1. A&M officials plan to review virus protocols for the fall semester on Aug. 1.

The Blinn College District will release summer and fall virus guidelines in the coming days, Richard Bray, Blinn’s director of communications, said Friday afternoon.