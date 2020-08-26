Experts: Wind from Hurricane Laura likely to be biggest threat to Brazos Valley

Hurricane Laura’s track Tuesday night means the biggest threat to Brazos Valley is likely the wind, which could reach tropical storm force, according to the National Weather Service.
“A lot of the coastal impacts aren’t 100% going to apply, but there is still the wind associated with it,” Brian Kamman, meteorologist in the Houston-Galveston NWS office, said Tuesday. “We are looking at up to tropical storm force [winds] still, even with it making landfall along the coast of Texas-Louisiana.”
Tropical storm force winds are classified as 39-73 mph. Kamman suggested people tie down items that could be picked up by strong winds and to have the necessary provisions in case the wind gusts knock out power. Madison and Grimes counties are in a Tropical Storm Warning.
According to the National Weather Service, the hurricane is expected to make landfall between Bolivar Peninsula in Texas and Cameron Parish in Louisiana as a Category 3, which would make it a major hurricane.
Kamman said he does not expect the Brazos Valley to get much rain from the storm as most of the heavy rainfall will be on the eastern side of the storm in Louisiana. Until the storm makes landfall, he suggested people continue watching the track.
“If [the] storm track moves a little bit farther west, it could definitely bring in some heavier rainfall amounts, especially these feeder bands that circle around,” he said. If the storm makes that shift, it likely would bring localized flooding. A shift farther to the east would diminish local impacts.
AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the American Red Cross, said she and her staff have been working on a daily basis with emergency managers in the 17 counties the chapter covers to prepare their response in communities affected by the storm.
“In the event that anyone from this community is left without a roof over their head and food to eat, the Red Cross is prepared to shelter and provide assistance,” she said.
Lt. Timothy Israel, commanding officer of the local Salvation Army chapter, said the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station is preparing its mobile kitchen to help people in the local community or to deploy to aid other communities impacted by the hurricane
Israel said the local mobile kitchen is one of 10 throughout the state on standby to respond if needed.
“Usually we are a staging area because of the fact we’re often close enough to the storm without being severely impacted by the storm,” he said. “We hope that’s the case this time. Not that we wish it upon anyone else. We stand ready to kind of meet the need however it arises, whether it’s locally within our own community or in neighboring communities that we need to respond to and serve.”
Israel and Renold both suggested people stay informed on the weather changes, alerts and advisories and act as recommended by local authorities.
“This situation has changed every day as far as the strength and direction, so people need to be paying attention to the weather and the news,” Renold said. The Red Cross has multiple emergency alert apps that are free to download.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.