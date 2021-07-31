Experts talk delta variant, vaccine efficacy amid virus surge

The active COVID-19 case count in Brazos County neared 500 on Friday amid a local, state and national surge in virus cases. The 479 active cases in the county make the highest total reported since April, and virus hospitalizations, which had fallen to 1,590 patients statewide on July, surged to 5,846 Texans on Friday.
In separate interviews with The Eagle this week, two Baylor Scott & White Health experts spoke on the importance of vaccines as a way to protect individuals from COVID-19 as the delta variant threatens progress made in the fight against the coronavirus.
The 86 new cases reported Friday represented the highest one-day total since April 19. The current surge in cases comes less than a month after active virus case numbers hit a 2021 low of 133 on July 6.
In the past week, the Brazos County Health District reported 275 new cases of the virus in the county, a 34% increase over the 204 new cases reported the prior week.
Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County’s health authority, said at a Thursday press conference that though 16 cases of the delta variant have been officially recorded in the county, he estimated that about 80% of the area’s total cases are caused by the delta variant.
“We need to be clear that the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths nationwide and here as well are in the unvaccinated population,” Sullivan said Thursday.
Dr. Ari Rao, Baylor Scott & White’s chief pathology and lab medicine officer, said this week that Baylor Scott & White has been testing for COVID since February 2020, and has been virus sequencing since late last year to observe variants in the coronavirus. Rao said her team noticed a sharp rise in the delta variant in its sequencing work about three weeks ago, and now more than 90% of positive cases are delta variant cases from Baylor Scott & White’s central Texas and Brazos Valley coverage areas.
“This virus is like every other virus in that it has a great ability to change and mutate and keep up with whatever we throw at it,” Rao said. She said national health officials have identified a few variants of interest and of particular significance.
“The delta variant is very significant because once it infects the individual, the number of viral particles produced seems to be much more than previous variants — so a person who is infected is that much more infectious than used to be the case,” Rao said.
Regarding “breakthrough” infections in which people who are vaccinated contract the virus, Rao said those cases tend to be far milder.
“The data still shows that if you get the vaccine, it’s very effective at preventing significant disease,” she said. “The delta variant is significant because if you don’t have the vaccine, then your chances of getting severe disease is much more than was previously thought to be.”
Rao noted the current vaccines are still proving effective against the delta variant, and pointed to recent stories of critically ill, unvaccinated patients who express regret that they didn’t get vaccinated.
“The people who do get sick have a lot of virus in them, even if they’re vaccinated, and so if they’re walking around without masks, the people who are not vaccinated have a higher chance of getting sick,” Rao said. “I think it’s very important that people get vaccinated, follow physical distancing and wear masks, even though I think at this point there is a lot of fatigue.”
Dr. Jessica Ehrig, maternity medical director at Baylor Scott & White Health in Temple, said in a Zoom interview that the delta variant presents “a big change for us” regarding pregnant patients, both in the region and nationally.
“We’re seeing that the delta variant is hitting our pregnant patients more severely than we’ve seen previously in the pandemic. We’re seeing higher hospitalization rates, more severe disease, and we’re seeing more of our moms end up in the ICU,” Ehrig said.
She said 140,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated with no increase in adverse maternal or pregnancy side effects or outcomes. Ehrig said there is no evidence the vaccines impact fertility or fertility treatment.
“We have found that moms that get the vaccine produce the antibody, which is what we want — and that antibody that protects mom from COVID passes through the placenta and protects the baby,” Ehrig said. “We’ve also found that these same antibodies that protect mom pass through the breast milk and continue to protect babies if mom is breastfeeding.”
Ehrig said it’s important not just for pregnant women to get vaccinated, but also for family members, friends and the broader community to get inoculated against COVID-19. Brazos County’s fully vaccinated rate was 45.46% among the 12-and-up population as of Friday, which trails the statewide rate of 52.55%; all contiguous counties have vaccination rates lower than Brazos County’s.
The county health district said 32 county residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, an increase of one from the day before.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 13.07% on Thursday, the most recent day reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.6% on Friday.