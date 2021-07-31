Experts talk delta variant, vaccine efficacy amid virus surge

Rao noted the current vaccines are still proving effective against the delta variant, and pointed to recent stories of critically ill, unvaccinated patients who express regret that they didn’t get vaccinated.

“The people who do get sick have a lot of virus in them, even if they’re vaccinated, and so if they’re walking around without masks, the people who are not vaccinated have a higher chance of getting sick,” Rao said. “I think it’s very important that people get vaccinated, follow physical distancing and wear masks, even though I think at this point there is a lot of fatigue.”

Dr. Jessica Ehrig, maternity medical director at Baylor Scott & White Health in Temple, said in a Zoom interview that the delta variant presents “a big change for us” regarding pregnant patients, both in the region and nationally.

“We’re seeing that the delta variant is hitting our pregnant patients more severely than we’ve seen previously in the pandemic. We’re seeing higher hospitalization rates, more severe disease, and we’re seeing more of our moms end up in the ICU,” Ehrig said.

She said 140,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated with no increase in adverse maternal or pregnancy side effects or outcomes. Ehrig said there is no evidence the vaccines impact fertility or fertility treatment.