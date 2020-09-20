Experts in Bryan-College Station reflect on COVID-19 response at 6-month mark

The local unemployment rate in July was at 5.2%, the second-lowest rate in Texas, according to a PERC report. The unemployment rate peaked locally in April at 9.4% after rates of 4.1% in March and 2.7% in February.

Locally, 12,309 initial unemployment claims were filed between weeks ending on March 7 to May 30.

National leaders have provided varied timelines on when Americans should expect widespread vaccine distribution. President Donald Trump said Friday that every American would have vaccine access by next April; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield estimated that widespread vaccine availability would come in the second or third quarters of 2021.

“I think the biggest misconception is that the only hurdle is that we have to create a vaccine,” Blackburn said. She said production and dissemination plans will be enormous tasks in the U.S. and worldwide, calling the coming challenge “something that we’ve never done before.”

Sullivan said he doesn’t see a COVID-19 vaccine as “a be-all, end-all” solution to the ongoing crisis, noting that though it will be a “critical” piece, not everyone will want to take it and other measures will still be needed to get life back to a semblance of normal.

“What’s most critical right now is to maintain our guard and continue doing what we’re doing,” he said. “I really do believe it’s going to be a multifaceted approach, and that the vaccine is going to be one tool. I think even after the vaccine is introduced, there is going to be some challenges in getting it distributed widely. I have confidence that we’ll be able to do that well, but it’s still going to take time.”