Brazos County Clerk Chief Deputy Flo Workman spent much of 2022 searching for a new car.

After opting to finance with Brazos Valley Credit on a car loan, the biggest issue for the Bryan resident was finding a vehicle that would fit inside her desired monthly payment of $600.

“Believe it or not, I went to every dealership lot in Bryan, every one of them,” Workman told The Eagle on Thursday. “I was trying to get the payments the way I wanted, but nobody could help me. They even tried to sell me used cars and it still didn’t go [with] my payment that I wanted, and I told them I wanted a new car.”

After visiting dealerships multiple times, in December 2022, Workman found a 2023 Nissan Pathfinder at College Station Nissan was the best offer to coincide with her bank credit loan, which offered her a 4.69% interest rate — almost half of current interest rates. On the lot, the Nissan she chose had a sticker price of $49,543, and the manufacturer's suggested retail price was listed at $46,050. She was able to walk away with her new car at $44,223 after her down payment and within her monthly budget of $600.

“I went more than one time to all of these car lots. I was just in tears and I said I was going to let go and let God [decide], and I know it was him that did it,” Workman recalled.

As interest loan rates on new cars continue to rise due to the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation, the average American pays north of $700 a month for their new car, according to an April report by CBS News.

“The typical interest rate on a new car loan rose to 8.95% in March, up from 5.66% in March 2022, according to Cox Automotive," the CBS report reads. "For used cars, the rate hit 11.3% last month, up from 7.7% the year prior. … A one percentage point increase on an auto loan adds roughly $20 a month to a car note and thousands of dollars extra over the life of a loan. The Federal Reserve [as of April] is still raising its benchmark interest rate in its continued fight against inflation, which is simultaneously pushing auto rates higher."

Still, the need for vehicles is ever present, said Michael Johnson, general sales manager of College Station Hyundai.

"People still have to buy cars and they need them," he said. "[Higher interest rates] does change [purchasing] a little bit, but not as bad as you would think. The car industry has been doing OK. As long as we have cars, that is the biggest thing.”

According to a Bankrate report in June, the Federal Reserve's actions affect the benchmark rate, which has a domino effect on the cost of vehicle financing.

“Although a driver’s rates depend on several factors — including a borrower’s credit history, term length, vehicle type and more — increased inflation means higher interest rates for drivers even with perfect credit,” the June 14 report stated. “One of the Fed’s core duties is to keep purchasing power in check, and they do it by raising interest rates. ... To achieve this goal, the Fed increased rates once again in May, setting the benchmark rate to 5-5.25 percent. This increase meets an already tight car market as supply chain issues keep vehicle prices high, averaging over $48,500 in May.”

These rising interest rates make it more expensive to borrow money, which affects the cost of financing for vehicles.

Frank Varisco, market president of American Momentum Bank for Bryan-College Station, said the business has changed over the years, where the interest rates car dealerships offer are better than what banks can offer on a car loan.

“We don’t make many car loans; it is not that we don’t want to, but our interest rates are usually not quite as competitive as what you can get going through the dealership,” he said. “It may not be a very widespread problem, but as interest rates continue to rise, it could start limiting the number of people that can afford to buy a car. It is probably having some effect now, but as interest rates continue to rise, it can continue to become a bigger problem, or cause automobile sales to fall a little bit.”

Mike Rentfro, general manager of College Station Ford, said he has not seen any difference in getting loans approved, despite interest rates being higher than they have been in decades. Overall, he hasn’t seen an impact on sales with respect to higher interest rates, all due to the "Texas economy," and doesn’t believe the loan market is more lenient on approving people for car loans either.

“Those days are kind of gone. With the federal government really managing car loans nowadays and making sure there is no discrimination, we see a lot of consistency in the way deals are purchased,” he said. “I really haven’t experienced a positive or a negative. It has just been kind of business as usual; which once again is a surprise to all of us.”

As far as the average customer opting to finance their car or paying up front, Rentfro said he believes a vast majority of people finance.

“I want to say the statistic bears out at 90-95% or something of people who purchase or lease new cars, finance them, and I think that holds true regionally and I think that holds true nationally,” he said. “It just seems that whatever was happening before is the same thing that is happening now, just at a little higher transaction rate.”

With people keeping their vehicles longer, as studies show, the desire to purchase a new or used vehicle when the time comes might come into play. The average age of a passenger vehicle on U.S. roads has reached 12.5 years, according to research firm S&P Global Mobility, as reported by roadandtrack.com.

Whether from a lack of microchip production or supply chain issues, Rentfro said new car sales nationally were down the past two years.

“They just weren’t producing. So we were selling everything we got, the manufacturers just weren’t able to produce more,” he said. “This year they are able to produce a little more, but we are also selling a little bit more. So it will take a few years of higher production for people to even have the opportunity to lower that average age of a vehicle. I think that was more a cause of, 'There is nothing to buy so I don’t have a choice, so I have to drive this; then it was, ‘I can’t afford to buy something.’”

In January 2020, there were 454 new cars in stock at College Station Ford, just 40 in stock in January 2021 and only 14 a year later, according to Rentfro. Production has been the biggest catalyst to the average age of a vehicle going up, he said.

“I don’t know if those things would have happened simultaneously. I don’t know if people would have stopped buying so much because rates went up,” he said. “But we just weren’t posed with that set of circumstances. The circumstances we were posed with is that manufacturers all of a sudden were only able to produce 80% of what they used to produce, and so therefore by nature, we started selling less because there was less to sell from.”

The notion that the loan market might have had to tighten over the years or even loosen to allow for more car loan approvals, isn’t necessarily the case when it comes to consumer spending, according to Varisco.

“What they [Federal Reserve] were concerned about is that our economy was red hot. It was growing at a fast clip and when you do that, sometimes the supply money becomes tight, and it can’t keep up with demand,” he said. “So what happens is consumer prices start increasing, and they are trying to keep from consumer prices just increasing to a point where all of a sudden we start experiencing inflation. And when there is less consumer spending, there is less demand for goods and so then your manufacturers' sales start falling and it can cause a domino effect in the economy. So the fed is trying to slow down the rate of our economy and cool it off a little bit and they are trying to prevent high inflation.”

When someone is looking to get approved for a car loan with their bank, Varisco said credit scores are one factor, but it has little effect on the person’s affordability.

“You want to make sure they have a good credit history, because that demonstrates their paying habits, and their character," he said. "But another factor is affordability and that is where the debt-to-income ratio comes into play, because [outside] lenders are going to tell you, ‘We don’t make a loan because we have collateral. Banks aren’t in the business of wanting to go out and take collateral and repossess cars and sell them, so the first thing we look at is affordability. We want to make sure that we feel confident that borrower can afford the monthly payment.”