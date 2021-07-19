Exhibit honoring Vietnam veterans opens in College Station

The Museum of the American GI launched a new exhibit with a Saturday ceremony honoring local Vietnam veterans.
“It’s about you guys and your stories,” Leisha Mullins, co-founder of the museum, told the Vietnam veterans inside the facility in south College Station, as about 70 others looked on. “It’s not what somebody else thought about the war or read about the war. It’s your stories in your words, because that’s what people need to hear. … Your generation is just as great as the World War II generation.”
Mullins said some of the Vietnam veterans she reached out to elected not to be interviewed, but still said they were grateful for the exhibit’s existence. The exhibit is titled “Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served.”
Numerous speakers and veterans in attendance said many who served in Vietnam received cold welcomes upon returning home, compounding the horrors faced during the war.
The exhibit features interviews with veterans — some conducted by museum staff with the help of a Texas A&M military history doctoral student, and other interviews done by Bill Youngkin for The Eagle and Tom Turbiville for KAMU-TV.
Mullins told those gathered for the opening ceremony that the exhibit was originally set to open last year; the pandemic-related delay allowed for some time to restore vehicles on display. The exhibit also features possessions owned by prisoners of war, an M113 armored personnel carrier, a river patrol boat, an M50 Ontos tank and a Vietnam-era Cobra helicopter dedicated to Texas A&M graduate and pilot Capt. Robert Acklen.
Youngkin said that in the first several years after the war, he didn’t engage much with the reality of being a Vietnam veteran, but that changed in 1992 when he visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall and found the names of classmates and others he knew. That led him to join veterans organizations and interview other veterans for stories in The Eagle.
“After that day, when I walked away, I made a promise … that I was going to be a better veteran — that I needed to remember them and what they did. They were not just a name. They were somebody I knew, respected and cared for. I changed my attitude about being a veteran.”
Youngkin relayed the story of his Christmas in 1971; he initially felt down being overseas and far from loved ones, but at Bob Hope’s appearance, he happened upon several of his Texas A&M classmates, and they enjoyed the show together.
“There ended up being eight of us on top of that hill watching the Bob Hope Show,” Youngkin recalled. “It turned what I thought would be one of my worst Christmas memories into one of my favorites, because I got to share it with my Aggie buddies and fellow soldiers.”
John Anderson served in Vietnam as a pilot in the U.S. Army as a member of the 183rd Reconnaissance Aviation Company. Anderson attended Saturday’s ceremony at the museum and praised the exhibit.
“At age 76, I seem to be getting a little more caught up in it than I had in the past,” Anderson said of his service in Vietnam. “All of this is really appreciated, because I didn’t get any welcome home or ‘thank you for your service.’ Now when I do hear that, I say ‘thank you for saying that,’ and that it was my pleasure to serve over there.
“This is a wonderful community. It is two cities but one community, and no place I’ve ever heard of treats veterans better than Bryan-College Station and Brazos County. We love it,” Anderson said.
Casey Ellisen, a doctoral student focusing on military history, helped organize the exhibit. Ellisen said she heard common themes of camaraderie and friendship from the veterans she interviewed, and that the return home from military service was often rough because of the unpopularity of the war. She also expressed gratitude for the chance to help shape the exhibit.
“Sharing veterans’ stories is something I’m really passionate about. I was honored to meet with our local veterans and get to hear a piece of their lives, and put it together in a way that we can share it with the community,” Ellisen said.
The museum, at 19124 Texas 6, is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults. For more information on the exhibit, visit americangimuseum.org.
Eagle reporter Chelsea Katz contributed research to this article.