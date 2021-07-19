Exhibit honoring Vietnam veterans opens in College Station

“At age 76, I seem to be getting a little more caught up in it than I had in the past,” Anderson said of his service in Vietnam. “All of this is really appreciated, because I didn’t get any welcome home or ‘thank you for your service.’ Now when I do hear that, I say ‘thank you for saying that,’ and that it was my pleasure to serve over there.

“This is a wonderful community. It is two cities but one community, and no place I’ve ever heard of treats veterans better than Bryan-College Station and Brazos County. We love it,” Anderson said.

Casey Ellisen, a doctoral student focusing on military history, helped organize the exhibit. Ellisen said she heard common themes of camaraderie and friendship from the veterans she interviewed, and that the return home from military service was often rough because of the unpopularity of the war. She also expressed gratitude for the chance to help shape the exhibit.

“Sharing veterans’ stories is something I’m really passionate about. I was honored to meet with our local veterans and get to hear a piece of their lives, and put it together in a way that we can share it with the community,” Ellisen said.

The museum, at 19124 Texas 6, is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults. For more information on the exhibit, visit americangimuseum.org.

Eagle reporter Chelsea Katz contributed research to this article.

