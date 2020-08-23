Exhibit at Brazos Valley African American Museum explores history of voting rights struggle

“The Right to Vote,” a collection of reading material, photographs and historic art images celebrating the struggle women and minorities have faced to legally cast a ballot, was unveiled Saturday at the Brazos Valley African American Museum.
It includes a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institute called “Votes for Women,” which commemorates the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution’s 19th Amendment.
“I told my granddaughter to come here and bring a notepad, because there is so much that will stimulate her interest,” museum curator Wayne Sadberry said. “... What’s fascinating is that when the Constitution was written, it talked about ‘all of us,’ but there were so many people who were left out of that ‘all of us.’ That’s what’s so senseless about the whole issue.”
The displays discuss the work of numerous suffragettes, discussing famous figures such as Ida B. Wells and Fannie Lou Hamer. Additionally, Sadberry had put together his own displays of printed images of the late Rep. John Lewis, who died July 17.
“Congressman John Lewis passed away [recently], and he was a strong advocate for voting rights,” Sadberry explained. “That made it even more nice, and you’ll see him represented in our display. Where John Lewis really comes in is that what really made the 19th Amendment the most useful was the fact that the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed. This is where John Lewis was involved, in making that [act] happen.”
Museum board member Helen Washington said she was on the committee that decided to bring the exhibit to Bryan, where it will remain through November.
“On the 18th this week, we had the 100-year celebration of the 19th Amendment,” Washington said. “And I thought, we’re going into an election year, and it is important people vote. Many may say ‘my vote doesn’t matter,’ but it does, and it’s a matter of conscience.”
Irma Cauley, Brazos County commissioner and chair for the museum’s board of directors, said the new exhibit doesn’t feature information about local suffragette movements, because women’s rights demonstrations likely were not prominent in the Bryan-College Station area during the early 20th century. Many families, especially Black families, did not have the expendable income or education to take part in such a movement.
“There weren’t many who were able to demonstrate or take part in demonstrations like you see around the world or nation today,” Cauley said. “Here in Brazos County, it was rural families trying to survive, and the labor of every family member was important. ... Another thing to keep in mind is that Blacks were not educated, and there would have not have been many public schools, if any, so the previous slaves would have been more concerned about making a life and providing for the needs of their families.”
Cauley said that in suffragette demonstrations that took place in larger cities, white women would require Black women to stand at the back of the parade.
“Our history is not as black and white as we would want it to be,” she said. “Those struggles were real struggles. White women would look at Black women and say ‘this was my slave, and I don’t want her to be equal to me,’ so [equal voting rights] did not happen overnight, but thank God it has.”
To learn more about the museum, visit www.bvaam.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.