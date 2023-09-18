Former College Station Mayor Karl Mooney has an idea for how the city can use the land set aside for the discontinued Texas Independence Ballpark: Build a YMCA there.

Mooney, who served as College Station mayor from 2016-22, gave his suggestion when he spoke before the College Station City Council during the public comment portion of their Thursday meeting. He spoke as chair of the Brazos Valley YMCA.

The Texas Independence Ballpark project, located in College Station’s Midtown off Rock Prairie Road, was discontinued last month by city staff at the direction of city councilors after soil issues arose this spring and required site improvements would cost an additional $10-$16 million.

A week later, YMCA of Central Texas approved construction of a location in the Bryan-College Station area after a decade of work by Mooney, a leading advocate to bring a YMCA to Aggieland. Mooney told The Eagle last month the local founding group must raise funds upward of $300,000, which will be matched by YMCA of Central Texas, that will be used to establish a storefront location. A YMCA Central Texas official told The Eagle there’s no deadline to raise the funds, but noted the local founding group hopes to have the money raised by March 2024.

During Mooney’s three-minute speech to the city council, he said had spoken to an architect who assured him the amount of dirt need to be removed to put in a recreation center, which may include a pool, would be more than sufficient to offset any of the concerns city councilors or staff had regarding the estimated $10-$16 million needed to move the dirt to be able to use it for the ballpark features.

“As we go forward, you’ll be seeing more of me and others who are supporting a YMCA because the idea is if you were to build a recreation center, the YMCA would come in if you so chose them to be the organization to manage and operate it and fully cover the management, operations and insurance needs of that facility,” Mooney said.

Last month, the College Station City Council discussed the need for a recreation center and requested city staff present findings at a future council meeting. The topic brought mixed opinions from councilors and citizens who spoke during public comments. College Station City Manager Bryan Woods told the council that the city could operate a potential recreation center or have an outside partnership for management.

Current College Station Mayor John Nichols and Woods said toward the end of last Thursday’s council meeting a recreation center design contract will be shown at the council’s Sept. 28 meeting.

Councilman Dennis Maloney said during Thursday’s meeting he attended last Tuesday’s Parks and Recreation board meeting and noted city officials will receive community input before a decision is made on what to do with the land designated for the discontinued Texas Independence Ballpark project.