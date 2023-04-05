A former message therapist at Elements Massage in College Station turned himself into the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office after he was wanted on a sexual assault charge, police said.

Roberto Ramirez-Bautista, 51, was charged with sexual assault and released Tuesday after he posted bail of $75,000.

Police said they received a report on Feb. 1 about a sexual assault that occurred two days earlier at Elements Massage. The victim told police her massage therapist, later identified as Ramirez-Bautista, sexually assaulted her with his fingers. The victim told police she immediately ended the massage and left the business.

The next day, the victim reported the incident to the business owner, who assisted the victim in reporting the information to the College Station Police Department, police said. The owner told police she had placed Ramirez-Bautista on leave due to a prior complaint made by another client. Ramirez-Bautista was fired after the incident was reported to the business owner Jan. 31.

During an investigation, police said detectives discovered there were additional victims who reported similar offenses with Ramirez-Bautista during his approximate one month of employment at Elements Massage.

A warrant for Ramirez-Bautista’s arrest was issued March 22, police said.

Police said anyone who has experienced a similar incident involving a massage with Ramirez-Bautista or has additional information in this case can contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.